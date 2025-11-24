AP Dhillon And Shina Kahlon Deliver 'HITMEN' Video

(Republic) AP Dhillon is set to shake up the scene once again with his latest single "HITMEN" featuring Shinda Kahlon. This high energy track marks a fresh hip hop direction for the superstar, who has already amassed over five billion streams worldwide and continues to dominate as one of the biggest Desi artists globally.

Reflecting on the new single, AP Dhillon said, "'HITMEN' is me having fun with a new energy. Shinda and I wanted to tap into a raw hip hop vibe that still feels true to my sound."

"HITMEN" builds on AP Dhillon's momentum with his infectious sound that leans into attitude, bounce, and signature swagger. This song drops ahead of Dhillon's highly anticipated "One Of One" headlining tour closing out 2025, which is set to further cement his place as a global live performer.

This new offering follows the massive success of his recent collaboration "Thodi Si Daru" with Shreya Ghoshal, which showcased a softer melodic side of Dhillon and further highlighted his ability to move across genres with ease. The track has quickly become a fan favorite and adds to his streak of hits heading into the end of the year.

AP Dhillon stands as one of the most influential singers, rappers, and producers of his generation with over seven billion streams to date. Known for effortlessly blending hip hop, pop, and now even country elements, he has carved a space that bridges cultures and rewrites global expectations of Punjabi music. His growing international footprint includes becoming the first Punjabi language artist to perform at the 2023 Juno Awards in Edmonton, Canada.

With over 19 million monthly listeners on Spotify, AP Dhillon's sound has travelled across continents. His releases have charted in multiple countries, and he has earned a Top 5 EP on the Official Punjabi Music Chart in the U.K. His cultural impact has also been spotlighted by leading global publications such as Billboard, GQ, Rolling Stone, Forbes, and Vogue India.

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