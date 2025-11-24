K-pop stars SEVENTEEN Make Tiny Desk Debut

(The Oriel Company) K-pop stars SEVENTEEN made their Tiny Desk debut today, performing new, reimagined versions of nine tracks spanning their decade-long career, backed by a live band. The set marks them as the first K-pop act to deliver a Tiny Desk concert from NPR's office in Washington, D.C.

"We expected a more calm and quiet vibe because it's an actual office, but it's literally a concert," said SEVENTEEN with amused astonishment. Appearing unexpectedly as a quintet-JOSHUA, MINGYU, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-they fit perfectly into the cozy Tiny Desk space.

Opening with their massive hit "Super," the group immediately hooked the audience, as powerful chants sparked a sing-along that erupted in a wave of cheers from the room. They then shifted to softer and melodic songs including "Darl+ing," "_WORLD", and "To you," highlighting their gentler side and the breadth of their musical range.

Midway through the set, a spontaneous moment of interaction became a standout highlight. When an audience member called out "HBD," in response to their question, "Do you have any favorite SEVENTEEN songs?"-a track that didn't make the final setlist among their extensive discography-the group broke into an impromptu a cappella rendition, deepening the intimacy of this rare, special gig, distinct from their usual arena and stadium shows.

The energy ramped back up with bouncy pop-rock tracks like "SOS (Prod. Marshmello)" and "Rock with you," before electrifying guitar riffs kicked in high-octane anthems "CLAP" and "HOT." While SEVENTEEN stepped away from their signature synchronized choreography for this performance, their natural movements and pure enjoyment of the stage delivered an equally energetic, yet a more playful and free-spirited charm that showcased their love for music.

"We're having so much fun because of you guys. We were honestly super nervous to perform in such a setting. So thank you for making us feel so comfortable. You really boosted our confidence," SEVENTEEN expressed heartfelt gratitude to the supportive crowd.

The K-pop veterans closed the set with fan favorite "VERY NICE," famously known for its never-ending rendition at their headlining concerts. Staying true to tradition, they played an encore of the song while the audience danced and bounced along, sending the room into a joyful frenzy.

In this Tiny Desk concert, SEVENTEEN distilled the essence of their 10-year legacy-vocal prowess, chemistry, individual caliber, and above all, infectious joy-once again proving why their live shows are beloved worldwide.

SEVENTEEN will continue their ongoing world tour 'NEW_', with dome dates in Japan (November - December) and stadium stops in Singapore, Bangkok and the Philippines next year.

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