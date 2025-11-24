Loud Luxury Tap Emily Roberts For New Song 'Love You For Life'

(Casablanca Records) After amassing over 4 billion streams, international DJ/producer duo Loud Luxury (composed of Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace) return with one more single to close out the year, "Love You For Life" featuring Emily Roberts out now via Casablanca Records.

The single arrives after the Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based international touring dance music duo surprised fans with the official remix of Taylor Swift's current single "The Fate of Ophelia." With over 4 million streams in just the first week, the remix was instantly #1 on iTunes US and highlights Loud Luxury's ability to transform major hits into energy-fueled beat-heavy bangers.

After a hugely successful year, releasing a slew of singles including the recent "UH OH!" feat. Natalie Jane and traveling the world to play live shows on stages like EDC, Marquee Skydeck at The Edge, and across the Vegas Strip with their continued residency with TAO, Loud Luxury show no signs of slowing down as they gear up for an even bigger 2026.

They're in the midst of their tour that will wrap up the year in Denver and Hollywood, FL before heading across seas hitting cities like Bangkok, Sydney and Mexico City through February.

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