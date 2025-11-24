Parcels Rock 'Sorry For Amazon Music Presents

Photo courtesy The Oriel Company Photo courtesy The Oriel Company

(The Oriel Company) Amazon Music presents Parcels performing "Sorry" in the studio. The video is now available on Parcels' Youtube, and the audio is available exclusively on Amazon Music.

Parcels also sat down with Genius to talk through their hit song "Sorry" for the Verified series, band members Patrick Hetherington and Jules Crommelin dive into the lyrics and meaning of the song and give insights into the creative process. "Sorry" is one of the fan-favorite singles from the band's newest album LOVED, released this September via Because Music. Of the song, the band explain, "On one hand it's an earnest apology, it hurts to be loved and that's hard. It's an apology to a specific person but also to everyone in general. Extending a hand. At the same time it feels insincere in some moments, a little sarcastic. It has a colder side to it I think."

Released earlier this year, LOVED is an album that is exuberant and euphoric, but also reflective. It's indisputably a record of unity - with each other, with the listeners, in the grooves. Within LOVED, Parcels honor each member's perspective, while also acknowledging the collective force, camaraderie, and romance of the five of them in it together: an unbreakable, unreplicable dynamic essential to the band's creative heart-spring. "We do have a purpose as a band to our audience: we're giving people joy," says guitarist/vocalist Jules Crommelin. "I see it as spirit, and it's an incredibly powerful thing."

Of the record, Parcels say: "It's very internal for all of us, so personal and so deep, which is sometimes quite uncomfortable. But I guess that's what Parcels is - at least at the moment - all of us having that individual journey, then trying to make a space so we can funnel everybody's experiences into the same world and express it as a celebration."

The band are fresh off their triumphant North American tour, which saw them stop by the NPR offices for their iconic Tiny Desk as well as performing at venues including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York, and two nights at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Known for their standout live show, hailed as "one of the most engaging and ecstatic around" by Consequence and "one of the most electrifying shows on the circuit" by Billboard, the tour saw Parcels bring the dazzling world of LOVED to life.

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