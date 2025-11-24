Teddy Swims 'Lose Control' Certified Diamond (10 Million)

(Warner) Grammy-nominated superstar Teddy Swims has officially earned RIAA Diamond certification for his global smash "Lose Control." This milestone marks a historic achievement as only the 200th song ever to reach Diamond status - 10 million certified units in the US alone.
Swims' Diamond moment arrives amid a landmark year. He recently received a nomination for the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards, adding to his growing list of accolades.
The now two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist earned recognition for I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) in the Best Pop Vocal Album category. Last year, Swims received his first GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist at the 67th GRAMMY Awards, where he also delivered a show-stopping performance of his breakout hit "Lose Control."
Fresh off wrapping his expansive "I've Tried Everything But Therapy" World Tour, Teddy will return home to Atlanta, Georgia, this December for his annual Kegmas charity celebration.
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