Watch Remy Bond's 'Skin Tight Jeans' Video

(Warner) Emerging as an entrancing pop presence and bona fide artist to watch, singer, songwriter, and creative visionary Remy Bond releases the striking new music video for "Skin Tight Jeans," from her new project Backstage At The Tropicana.

Remy set the tone for this project, which was released earlier this month, as a Hawaiian vacation, all while glamorizing her nostalgia for the '50s, '60s, '70s, and '80s. The music video for "Skin Tight Jeans" channels that spirit with vibrant, retro-infused energy. Set in Tokyo, the visual moves through cherry blossoms, dancers, and playful, dreamlike scenes as Remy leans into the song's hook, "Dress me like a baby doll," embracing a surreal baby-doll aesthetic.

About Backstage At The Tropicana, Remy shared, "When piecing this project together, I wanted it to feel like a good bunch of songs that reflects on everything I've released so far while adding songs that set the tone of this new era. I've always felt nostalgia was the strongest emotion. I had a magical childhood, and I think I glamorize that nostalgia in the same way I think of the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s. Though the past slowly fades, I try to write each song like a reminder of those disappearing worlds. One song might take you to a 50s diner, another on a Hawaiian honeymoon."

The new project follows Remy's surprise release of her live recordings of "Summer Song" and "Goodbye Stranger" from her sold out show at the El Rey Theatre. The live recordings followed the release of her single, "No One" from earlier in summer. First teased on TikTok, "No One" quickly became a fan favorite and one of Remy's most anticipated releases. "No One" arrived on the heels of "Moviestar" and Remy's dreamy major label debut, "Simple Girl."

Remy also announces her highly anticipated European tour for 2026. The run will kick off in Vienna on March 12 and hit cities across Europe including Berlin, Paris, Dublin, before wrapping in London on March 31. The tour follows her "The Star Shaped Baby Tour", which packed venues across North America and Europe earlier this year, pulling audiences into the embrace of her singular sonic reality. No matter what size venue she plays, Remy brings theatrics and glamour, complete with extravagant props, dancers and choreography. Fans fully leaned into the world of her last tour, arriving in themed outfits and charismatic "Bond Girl" looks, often with flowers in their hair to match Remy, and would line up hours before doors opened. She also made her festival debut at Rock Werchter in Belgium and played Lollapalooza Berlin. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

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Watch Remy Bond's 'Skin Tight Jeans' Video

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