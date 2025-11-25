15-Piece Supergroup Ft. Members of Matisyahu, Eminence Ensemble & Orchestra Perform At Abbey Road

(M&M Entertainment) Space Cartel has released a professionally filmed live performance of their new single "Giant Jack," captured inside the legendary Abbey Road Angel 1 Studio. Led by composer, producer, and pianist Johnny Bosbyshell, the session features a 15-piece supergroup featuring members of Matisyahu, Eminence Ensemble, Spirit Bear and top London-based orchestral players for a striking fusion of jazz, electronic textures, and cinematic orchestration.

At just over five minutes, the video presents "Giant Jack" as a sweeping, modern jazz-fusion piece interpreted through an orchestral lens. Heavy electric guitar crescendos meet intricate percussion and saxophone lines, while layered violin and cello leads introduce dramatic drops and a film-score-style energy. The arrangement culminates in a powerful finale that blends live band improvisation with orchestral precision - a hybrid rarely captured at this scale.

The performance brings together Space Cartel's core band: pianist, composer, and producer Johnny Bosbyshell; guitarists Justin Neely (Eminence Ensemble) and Ted Kleist; and saxophonist Joe Lilly, who also contributed to the orchestration and arrangement. They are joined by special guests: percussionist Austin Feagan; drummer Matt McElwain (Matisyahu), and bassist Karl Summers (Legato) performing alongside an eight-piece UK orchestral ensemble. The string and horn section includes violinist Emily Harrison and cellist Hoda Jahanpour of London's Woolf Quartet, joined by horn players Shanise Hall and Jai Patel, violinists Jenny Clare of the UK's Slate Quartet, Eliza Burkitt, and Maddy Dawson, and cellist Aleksander Tomaszkiewicz.

Filming and production were handled by UK-based Bluefield Media, capturing the entire ensemble live inside one of Abbey Road's most storied rooms. The audio was mixed by Stephen "Eski" Edwards (Thievery Corporation) and mastered by London based audio engineer Lev Shteinberg.

"For a long time, this project felt like a dream I'd never quite have the time or resources to finish. Attending Abbey Road Institute in 2024 changed that and it gave me both the space and confidence to bring Space Cartel back to life. When I first walked into the Angel 1 studio, everything suddenly felt possible. After graduating in June 2025, my original bandmates flew to London, and I pulled together an incredible UK string and horn section. Recording two of our songs live as a 15-piece ensemble in Angel 1 was the moment it all came full circle." -Johnny Bosbyshell

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15-Piece Supergroup Ft. Members of Matisyahu, Eminence Ensemble & Orchestra Perform At Abbey Road

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