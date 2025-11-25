Lola Brooke Shares 'Invest' Visualizer

(he Thom Brand) Fresh off the release of her new EP iight bet!, Lola Brooke drops the visualizer for one of the project's smooth R&B standouts, "Invest," featuring N3WYRKLA.
iight bet! is Lola Brooke in full control, sharp, emotional, and locked in. The seven-track project shows her switching gears with ease, bouncing between raw New York grit and melodic, vulnerable pockets without losing an ounce of her power. BET praised the EP, writing, "Lola Brooke is waking everyone up once again with her EP iight bet!. She's already released two of the seven tracks, and they sound fire, so this project just might be promising." Essence deemed iight bet! one of the Best New Music releases of the week, while VIBE called it a release you need on your playlist. Okay Player added, "The Brooklyn starlet's journey continues and she now grapples with fame and success. She rides the whirlwind like she rides the beat. This is a call-to-action and a handbook, a reminder to get up, own your narrative, and redefine your own lane."
In her recent ABC News Live interview, Lola opened up about what she wants fans to take from the project. She said, "I want them to be their true selves when listening to iight bet. I want them to use my project as a manual with getting through life so if you feel like your back is against the wall, if you feel like your mind is cuddled, you overthinking, if you need some advice on relationships, I got you covered." That message pulses through the entire EP.
One of the project's hardest emotional hits is "Pain." The video amplifies that feeling, placing Lola both on concrete and in grass, grounding herself back in her city and her story.
Billboard, in their R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week series, spotlighted "Pain" as one of the standout new releases. They wrote, "Brooklyn rap princess Lola Brooke has finally unveiled her latest project, Iight Bet! A seven-song set with just one collaboration (N3WYRKLA appears on the penultimate track), Iight Bet packs a hearty punch in a short amount of time - and 'Pain' is one of its strongest offerings. Built around a sample of Mary J. Blige's classic 'No More Drama' that quickly morphs into a stuttering house beat, 'Pain' finds Lola delivering textbook affirmations for women who want to keep a do-nothing man out of their lives for good."
With the "Invest" visualizer out now, Lola keeps pushing the energy forward, blending street-born confidence with a smooth R&B lane that feels fresh, grown, and unmistakably hers. This isn't just a new chapter. It's a full takeover.
Lola Brooke Celebrates 'iight bet' Release With 'Pain' Video
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