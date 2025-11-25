mgk And Jonas Brothers Share 'Cliche' Remix

(Interscope) GRAMMY-nominated recording artist mgk reunites with one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers, for fizzy and swoon-worthy remix of his inescapable 2025 hit "cliche." The two pop powerhouses first played the song together live when mgk joined Nick, Joe, and Kevin for a raucous surprise performance at their September Vancouver show on Jonas Brothers biggest tour yet. "cliche (Jonas Brothers Remix)" captures their infectious full-band energy as four vocalists making a heartfelt plea for love.

Hailing from mgk's blockbuster new album lost americana - his third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart - "cliche" is an upbeat anthem written and produced alongside longtime mgk collaborators and friends SlimXX, BazeXX, and Nick Long. Opening on spare guitar and emotive vocals, the song explodes into racing pop-punk rhythms and glistening new wave textures. On the new version, mgk splits up the verses with the Jonas Brothers, but they all come together for the massive heart-on-sleeve chorus.

"cliche" has become an enduring cornerstone of lost americana. In June, mgk released the candid, piano-powered acoustic rendition, "cliche (sad version)." He's also brought energized performances of the single to massive televised stages including Nickelodeon's Kid's Choice Awards and The Today Show's Citi Concert Series, where he sang backed by a full band.

The new release arrives as mgk continues his lost americana tour, which is set to conquer arenas and amphitheaters in North American, Europe, and the UK well into July of 2026 so far. At select dates, mgk will treat fans to a special five-year anniversary performance celebrating his groundbreaking 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall, which scored mgk his first #1 on the Billboard 200.

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