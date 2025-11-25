Nas & DJ Premier Announce Their Long-Awaited Collaborative Album 'Light-Years'

(MAC Media) GRAMMY-Award winning rap icon Nas and DJ Premier- two of the most influential and revered figures in hip-hop history-announced their highly anticipated collaborative album, Light-Years, is set to release on December 12th via Mass Appeal.

After decades of anticipation, Light-Years is a 30-year legacy reborn. Nas and DJ Premier's partnership is embedded in the DNA of Hip-Hop. Their origin story began in 1994 with Illmatic, which resulted in hits such as "N.Y. State Of Mind," "Memory Lane," and "Represent." Illmatic helped establish Nas as a generational talent and furthered Preem's then burgeoning legacy.

Their chemistry deepened over the next decade through classics like "I Gave You Power," "2nd Childhood," "Nas Is Like" and "N.Y. State Of Mind Pt. II." Limited physical product for the day one fans is available now at https://shop.massappeal.com/ and other Indie retailers.

Spearheaded by Mass Appeal's groundbreaking Legend Has It..., a series celebrating and spotlighting some of the most important and influential Hip Hop artists of all time, the series has gifted a year-long run of historic releases from culture-defining artists including; Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L & De La Soul. With Light-Years, Nas and DJ Premier deliver the grand finale to close out the legendary series, where their undeniable synergy remains elusive.

In 2006, Nas and DJ Premier appeared on the cover of Scratch Magazine, teasing a joint project that again refueled fan frenzy and two decades' worth of anticipation. Last year, Nas and Preem linked up to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Illmatic with the release of a new track, "Define My Name," where they first announced their landmark collaborative album.

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