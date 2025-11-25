Pearl Jam, Hozier, Billy Strings Lead Sweet Relief Musicians Fund's Annual Holiday Auction

(The Syndicate) 'Tis the season of giving back! Kicking off this week, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund has launched their holiday auction, powered by Fandiem, giving fans the opportunity to bid on signed memorabilia and in-person experiences from Pearl Jam, Hozier, Billy Strings, Laufey, Margaret Cho, Walker Hayes and many more.

Proceeds benefit Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, who provide financial assistance to musicians and music industry workers who are facing illness, disability, or age-related challenges. Your winning bid helps support the people behind the music you love.

Aric Steinberg, Executive Director at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund shares "Wow, another year of incredible generosity from our music industry supporters! All of the proceeds will help us to continue to provide a safety net for musicians and music industry professionals in need of physical or mental health care. Thanks to our partners at Fandiem for powering another amazing holiday auction for Sweet Relief!"

Keep checking back as Sweet Relief Musicians Fund will continue to add new items. For additional details and the current list of items available, visit: https://fandiem.com/headliners/sweetreliefgivingtuesday25

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