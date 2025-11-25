Shaggy, Sean Paul Lead Jamaica Strong NYC Benefit Concert Lineup

(Magnetic Vine) In a powerful show of unity following the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, Grammy Award-winning superstar Shaggy, through his Make a Difference Foundation, has joined forces with Jamaica Strong NYC, led by George Crooks of Jammins Event, Robert 'Bobby' Clarke of Irie Jam Media, and Kacy Rankine of Roadblock Radio LLC, to present the "Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert" on Friday, December 12, 2025 at the UBS Arena in Queens.

Crooks, who will co-producer of the concert declared, "Our goal is to make at least a million dollars for the Jamaica Strong Relief Concert. That is the minimum we're looking for at this event."

Kacy Rankine, CEO of Roadblock Radio, 101.1FM-HD3 NY, emphasized the collective force of Caribbean communities across the region: "This is New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania pooling our resources. We're going to send something big to Jamaica," he stated.

Besides Shaggy, the all-star event will feature Sean Paul, KES, Inner Circle, Ky-Mani Marley, Tessanne Chin, Aidonia, Chronic Law, T.O.K., Gramps Morgan, Richie Stephens, Mikey Spice, Marcia Griffiths, I-Octane, and gospel standout Kevin Downwell.

Bobby Clarke, CEO of the Irie Jam Foundation, announced that rising artist Aiesha Barrett's patriotic anthem "Jamaica Strong" has been chosen as the official theme song for the event.

Aiesha is the daughter of iconic Wailers bassist Aston "Familyman" Barrett and niece of legendary drummer Carlton "Carly" Barrett.

"It's one thing to create a song - it's another to see it become part of something much bigger than yourself," she said.

Asked what inspired the song, she added, "When Hurricane Melissa hit, I was overwhelmed by the images and messages coming in from home. 'Jamaica Strong' became my way of giving hope back to the island," she reiterated.

'Jamaica Strong' has already surpassed one million views across Facebook and Instagram, a response Aiesha attributes to its emotional resonance.

"Honestly, I didn't expect the reaction to be this massive." she confessed.

Veteran singer Richie Stephens, who will perform at the Jamaica Strong benefit has recorded his own tribute song called 'Hurricane.'

"This is the biggest hurricane to ever make landfall on our island Jamaica," Stephens shared.

"I plan to perform the song for patrons on December 12," he added.

Tickets for this historic event are now available via Ticketmaster.

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