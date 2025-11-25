Shallipopi Releasing New Album 'Auracle' On December 5th

(Columbia Records) Nigerian rapper and songwriter Shallipopi has officially announced the release of his new album, Auracle, dropping December 5th.

With over 222 million career streams to date, Shallipopi continues his meteoric rise as one of the most innovative voices in music. The forthcoming project marks the next evolution of his sound, an expansive, boundary-pushing body of work that blends Afrobeats, global rhythms, and the otherworldly energy that has become Shallipopi's signature.

The album will include recently single 'Him' featuring Gunna, as well as fan favourites "Na So", the hypnotic "Laho", which has amassed over 100 million global streams, "Laho II" feat Burna Boy and "Laho III" feat Rauw Alejandro, each showcasing Shallipopi's growing influence across continents and genres. Full tracklist to be revealed shortly.

Related Stories

News > Shallipopi