Summer Walker's 'Finally Over It' Has Big Opening Week

(IC) Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Summer Walker scores the largest debut for an R&B album by a woman in 2025 with her acclaimed third studio album Finally Over It. The project opens at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 77,000 album-equivalent units, becoming her third No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and rising to No. 3 on Billboard's Top Streaming Albums chart. Finally Over It also marks Summer's fourth top 10 entry on the Billboard 200.

Along with her success on the Billboard 200, Summer has 7 songs on the Hot 100, 15 on Hot R&B Songs and 16 on the Hot R&B / Hip-Hop Songs chart. For her career, Summer has 45 Hot 100 hits and 60 on the Hot R&B / Hip-Hop Songs chart. Summer's latest release pushes new into new territory, as she has more entries on the Hot R&B Songs chart in 2025 than any other artist. "Robbed You" becomes her fifth top 10 on the Hot R&B / Hip-Hop Songs chart, debuting at No. 10, and becoming her first since "No Love."

Along with her 18-track album, Summer released two deluxe albums to accompany the project. The first deluxe, Finally Over It (Cocktail Hour), arrived with four exclusive products available only on the iTunes download version and expands Summer's beloved sessions series with a brand-new installment, "Session 34," alongside an unreleased version of "Session 32" recorded live from her Breezy Bowl Tour stop in Las Vegas. The project also includes a special breakdown from Summer explaining all three Sessions, and an exclusive video of her recording fan favorite "Go Girl." Together, the tracks offer an intimate look at Summer's rawest songwriting, capturing the emotion, honesty, and magic that fans love most.

The second deluxe, Finally Over It (The After Party), answered months of demand by officially releasing two songs previously available only on vinyl: "Take Me Out This Club" and "Drown In My Love" featuring Foggieraw-both of which Summer teased earlier this year during an Instagram Live that instantly set social media buzzing. Rounding out the release is a solo version of "1-800 Heartbreak," giving fans a new way to experience one of the album's standout moments.

With these deluxe editions, Summer extends the world of Finally Over It even further, offering new stories, new layers, and new energy for both longtime fans and the listeners who have joined her across this powerful era.

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