The Temptations and The Four Tops Plan 2026 UK Tour

(The Publicity Connection) Four years after their last UK appearance, soul legends The Temptations and The Four Tops return to the UK for a short co-headlining tour in June and July. The tour culminates in a performance at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London on 3rd July.
Almost 60 years after they first performed in the UK, these two Motown giants will join forces to bring the golden age of Soul to the stage with decades of chart-topping hits, unforgettable harmonies and timeless stage charisma giving fans a night of pure fun and sing-a-long nostalgia that transcends generations.
Expect an evening of Top 40 hits and Number One singles including 'Reach Out I'll Be There', 'It's The Same Old Song', 'I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)', 'My Girl', 'Get Ready' and 'Papa Was A Rollin' Stone' and many others.
Otis Williams: "I always, always love coming to the UK. I think of it as my second home. The people here make us feel so at home. They love and appreciate the music and they have always strongly supported us. They are so loyal and dedicated. What's not to love about coming to the UK."
Lawrence Payton Jr. "The Temptations with their choreography is matched by no one. When they first came out, it was so exciting to see that. It was something we'd never seen before. With the Four Tops, there's the vocal prowess. You had that bellowing lead voice of Levi and those beautiful harmonies that they put together. So it's like a perfect contrast. We're not going to out-dance them and they're not going to out-sing us."
The Temptations and Four Tops UK Tour Dates 2026
30th June Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
1st July Bournemouth International Centre
3rd July London Royal Albert Hall
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