Bella Rios Channels Will Ferrell's Buddy The Elf In 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Video

(Press Here) Kick off the official start to the holiday season by watching rising singer-songwriter Bella Rios channel her inner-ELF in the official video for her playful, gender-flipped version of the classic holiday "Baby, It's Cold Outside."

She dials up the merry mischief as she romps around Nashville, giving onlookers her best Buddy Hobbs impression and paying homage to the iconic shower scene duet between Will Ferrell and Zoey Deschanel.

In Bella Rios's version of the song (released earlier this month), she confidently steps into the role typically sung by a man - breathing new life into the flirtatious, snowbound original. Her dynamic, powerhouse vocals drive the song's coy energy, and the unique instrumentation adds an unexpected and exciting layer. Produced by GRAMMY-winning engineer Geoff Sanoff (Colbert Christmas, Bruce Springsteen, Jesse Malin) and recorded at Little Steven's studio Renegade Nation, Rios is joined by singer-songwriter Benjamin Foley to reframe the song through a modern lens that showcases female empowerment.

Bella Rios also breathes new life into a beloved holiday classic with her rendition of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas." With velvety-smooth vocals and a striking sense of control, Rios honors the original melody and rhythm while infusing the track with her own distinct sound that beautifully embodies the timeless spirit of the holidays. Full of warmth and magic, the track distills the essence of the season into a hopeful, unifying message of celebration. Stream here.

Currently based in Nashville since her graduation from Princeton this spring, Rios is a vocal powerhouse able to pursue music full-time. Her talent and determination set her apart from the start. Even while juggling a full-time course load, Rios found time to write, record and release her own music - a testament to her talent, discipline, and creative drive.

Her musical journey started when she first began learning classical piano at age five. Since then, she soaked up her parents' collection of musical greats like Queen, Fleetwood Mac, and Aerosmith, as well as contemporary icons like Adele, P!nk, and Lady Gaga. This mix of pop-rock influences is imbued in the singer-songwriter's fearless music which tackles topics like the euphoria of love, crushing lows of heartbreak, and the vertigo-inducing peaks and valleys of mental health. As an ode to moving on to her next chapter, Rios released her Sophomore EP Right Now this past summer and tastemaker 1883 Magazine had this to say, "Bella Rios is making waves -- not just with her powerhouse vocals and heartfelt songwriting, but with her refreshing honesty about life, growth, and the emotions that fuel her art."

Last year Rios released her debut EP Sincerely,, which got love from SPIN Magazine as well as MTV who featured lead single "Ever After" on their Spankin' New channel. Her lyrics are relatably clear-headed and exceedingly fun to sing along to; her music has landed on TIDAL's New Arrivals & Pop: Rising playlists, received support from Live Nation's Ones To Watch via their #NowWatching playlist and can be heard in the Hulu Original movie Prom Dates. With each new release, Bella Rios continues to prove she's a refreshing voice for her Gen-Z counterparts - offering up unapologetic representation from the female perspective that's equal parts resilient and assertive on songs like "I'm The Man," and "Ever After." Rios makes music to be shared, whether in the form of her energetic live show, or a friend DM'ing a link to the vocal gymnastics in her uber-popular Tik Tok series ("Pressing Record Every Time a Song Gets Stuck in My Head") which has garnered attention from Maren Morris, Sam Barber, X Ambassadors & more.

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