BIG SPECIAL Streaming 'DRAGGED UP A HILL (and thrown down the other side)'

(The Syndicate) Birmingham, UK duo BIG SPECIAL keeps building momentum, today dropping their latest single, "DRAGGED UP A HILL (and thrown down the other side)," via SO Recordings. The track spotlights Joe Hickin's emotionally charged vocals, revealing a softer-side from the duo.
Regarding the single, Hicklin notes it's... "a song written a while ago that we picked back out of our dusty drawer, about the old labouring days and the feeling of getting nowhere in love and work, despite all the graft." Adding a disclaimer, "Don't listen when drunk."
BIG SPECIAL recently wrapped a massive European tour and collaborated with Sleaford Mods on the "The Good Life," appearing alongside Game Of Thrones/Star Wars actress Gwendoline Christie in a captivating one shot video. They will head out on select North American dates kicking off December 1, largely supporting Public Service Broadcasting, with headlining dates in Chicago and Boston.
Built on a lifelong friendship, BIG SPECIAL ground their music in honesty, dark humor and a clear sense of purpose. Their connection remains central as their sound continues to grow, reflecting on the balance of ambition and emotional truth that defines their work.
Their rise has been fast. Selling out Camden's Dublin Castle with just one single out, to selling on London's O2 Forum Kentish Town less than 2 years later on the strength of their debut album POSTINDUSTRIAL HOMETOWN BLUES. Latest album NATIONAL AVERAGE. captures both their momentum and of their rise, and the challenges that came with it.
BIG SPECIAL's story is one of resilience, long standing partnership, and proof that success and struggle often go hand in hand.
Tour Dates:
12/01 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre ^
12/03 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^
12/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent ^
12/07 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
12/08 - Boston, MA @ The Rockwell
12/09 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza ^
12/11 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall ^
02/13 - Norwich, UK @ Waterfront
02/14 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
02/15 - Newcastle, UK @ Digital
02/18 - Leeds, UK @ University Stylus
02/19 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse
02/20 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
02/21 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
02/24 - Bristol, UK @ Electric Bristol
02/25 - Southampton, UK @ The 1865
02/27 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
03/06 - Dublin, UK @ The Workman's Club
03/07 - Belfast, UK @ Ulster Sports Club
^ supporting Public Service Broadcasting
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