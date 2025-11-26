Kehlani Releases 'Out The Window' Video

(Atlantic) Seven-time GRAMMY Award-nominated and multiplatinum artist Kehlani unveils the official music video for her latest single, "Out The Window," out today via Atlantic Records.

The visual arrives as the next chapter in Kehlani's artistic evolution - an evocative, emotionally charged piece that brings the song's raw vulnerability and cinematic energy to life.

Directed with an eye for contrast, mood, and classic R&B, the video mirrors the track's themes of emotion and yearning. Kehlani's performance is as intimate as it is expansive, blending striking imagery with the soulful storytelling that continues to define her as one of R&B's most compelling voices.

The music video follows a landmark year for the global superstar. Her breakout 2025 single "Folded" continues to soar - earning her first solo Billboard #1 on the Rhythmic Airplay Chart, surpassing 375 million global streams, and recently receiving two nominations at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards. With "Out The Window," Kehlani extends her streak, delivering a visual and sonic experience destined to resonate as another career-defining moment.

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Kehlani Releases 'Out The Window' Video

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