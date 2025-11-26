Keith D. Robinson Recruits Trisha Mann-Grant For 'Foolish Luv' Video

(2R's) Keith D. Robinson returns to the screen with the release of the visuals to his latest single "FOOLISH LUV." The mid-tempo obsession of Dr. Ted Richardson and Leslie Thomas is the short-form visual exploring how technology and artificial intelligence is seemingly creeping its way into modern romance. Inspired by the tumultuous cat-and- mouse chase of Leslie and Ted from the hit daytime soap "Beyond the Gates."

The highly entertaining music video was directed by Julius "Bigfellow" Twum and Keith D. Robinson, and co-stars, Actress Trisha Mann-Grant who portrays Leslie Thomas on the highly watched CBS Network series. The story opens up amongst the chaotic scene of what seems millions of excited women outside of The Man Store, eagerly awaiting it's opening. The Man Store is a fictional state-of-the-art department store specializing in made-to-order trait specific customized robotic men for purchase. And unfortunately for these women the in-demand model Keith D. Robinson 2.0's are sold out, creating complete devastation in the streets.

But never fear, the store manager of The Man Store {Trisha Mann-Grant) backed by her semi-professional lofty security guard "Dwayne" (Keith D. Robinson) and her multi-purpose store handyman "Ginger" (Julius Twum) to announce the unveiling of the new and improved robotic sensation the "Teddy Boo 3T".

Immediately, followed by utter joy from the crowd upon hearing the announcement the manger chooses one lucky woman out of the frenzied crowd (Candice Marie Singleton) to be the first to take a new model 3T home. And helping her pick one with the right computer programmed qualities is where, the fun begins in this comical, futuristic and perhaps not for long fictional take on computer love for sale literally, from the mind of Keith D. Robinson.

"The irony of making this visual was the out of the box approach we took that seems to be less and less out of the box as the days go by as we go spiraling towards technology invading every space of humanity," shares Keith D. Robinson.

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