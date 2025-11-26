Lil Baby Announces 'The Leaks' Project With 'Middle of the Summer' Video

(Interscope Capitol) Grammy Winning Rap superstar Lil Baby (Quality Control Music/Motown) officially announces the release date for his forthcoming project The Leaks. Crafted as a fan-first offering, The Leaks compiles full versions of previously teased snippets and leaked songs that have circulated online over the years.

Spanning multiple eras of Baby's career - from his early rise to his current superstar run - the project serves as a special giveback to his day-one supporters for their unwavering loyalty. The Leaks will drop on Dec. 3, coinciding with Lil Baby's 31st birthday.

As part of his new series WHAM Wednesdays, Lil Baby previewed the rollout with four new drops - "All on Me" featuring G Herbo," "Real Sh*t," "Otha Boy," and "Try to Love." His latest release, "Middle of the Summer," further cements his unrelenting grip on the rap game, with Baby flexing his swagger and success during the year's hottest stretch. Directed by BCPBrandon, Baby also proves why he's one of Atlanta's defining stars, ruminating about his road to fame and tough journey there. "Middle of the summer in Atlanta, I'm still a cold n---a," he raps.

Earlier this year, Baby scored his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with WHAM. He followed the achievement with his high-powered WHAM WORLD Tour, which hit major arenas across North America and featured special guest BigXthaPlug.

This year also marked the fifth anniversary of Baby's seminal album My Turn, honored with a commemorative vinyl release celebrating the project's status as the highest selling album across any genre in 2020.

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