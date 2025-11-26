Lil Poppa Shares 'Sprite On The Nightstand' Visualizer

(ICLG) CMG signee and Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa shares his newest single. "Sprite On The Nightstand" a long-anticipated fan-favorite that has quickly become one of his most popular unreleased tracks.

Today Poppa officially delivers the record alongside an official visualizer. "Sprite On The Nightstand" captures the tension and tenderness of complicated relationships. It's the vulnerable melodic lane that his listeners have grown to love him for.

"Sprite On The Nightstand" arrives after his latest project, ALMOST NORMAL AGAIN. Checking in at 16 tracks, the project is an expressive mosaic of life lessons - instructive hardships at the intersection of things you can change and things you can't. The thrill of the wins and the sobriety of the losses. Tracks like "Start Trippin (Shawty Fine)" evoke the W's. Cruising over a medieval strings and pummeling 808s, Poppa turns in a barrage of flexes that are simultaneously raw and matter-of-fact: "Told the bitch I got it, so it ain't trickin'/As long as the house got a stove and a kitchen."

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