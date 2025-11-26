Marcus Congleton's Common Law Debuts With 'EP'

() Common Law is a brand new band founded by Marcus Congleton (ex-Drug Cabin and Ambulance LTD) - their sound invokes the mellow pop psychedelia of the 70s, and the dance pop of the 80s and beyond, making it the perfect soundtrack for a road trip to pretty much anywhere.

Their debut, "EP", was recorded in Los Angeles and produced and mixed by keyboardist Jon Niemann at Mono Deluxe Studio, while "Upsetter" was produced and mixed by Rick Parker.

Marcus says; "I've been in lots of bands, but this is the first one I've named. I said it as a joke when we were recording, but Jonny brought it up again later - I think it can mean lots of things. We played these songs at my friend's birthday party when I hadn't played a show in years. It was exciting/scary playing them with the band for a (tiny) audience, but then Jonny offered to record us at his studio. It was amazing to work with Brandon, Ryan, Frankie and Jonny, because they all added things that I couldn't have put there myself. There were no deadlines or constraints, so we kept recording and mixing until the songs felt natural and ready to let loose. Now it's more exciting/scary to release them and play shows."

The full lineup includes Congleton - guitar / vocals, Jonny Niemann - keyboards, Brandon Owens - bass, Ryan Miller - drums, Frankie Palmer - pedal steel and Kevin Congleton (drums on "Upsetter"). The band make their live debut at Gold Diggers in Los Angeles this Sunday, November 30th.

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