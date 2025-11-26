Mochakk Launches Four-Part Docuseries 'Funk do Brasil with Mochakk'

(The Media Nanny) Brazilian Funk is making a powerful impact on the world stage. Born in the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro in the late 1980s, the raw, street-born sound fused Miami bass with the realities of life in Brazil's favelas. Once dismissed by the mainstream, Brazilian Funk has become one of the country's most powerful cultural exports, shaping global dance music and inspiring artists far beyond Brazil's borders.

This April, Beatport, the world's largest DJ store and dance music platform, officially recognised Brazilian Funk as its own genre. To celebrate, Beatport and ONErpm are launching a new documentary series, Funk do Brasil with Mochakk. Presented by Mochakk, one of Brazil's fastest-rising DJs whose electrifying sets have been heavily inspired by Funk, the series explores three key hubs of contemporary Funk - Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Belo Horizonte. Each episode dives into the music, its subgenres, and the culture surrounding it, from fashion to performance spaces and behind-the-scenes stories. For Mochakk, the project is deeply personal: a way to honor the music that shaped his homeland and support the scene that gave him his start. Joining Mochakk in the series are Mu540, Bonekinha Iraquiana, MC GW, DENNIS, MC Marsha, MC Duzinho do Cabare, DJ Ramon Sucesso, VHOOR, Mac Júlia, and Gordão do PC, representing the artists at the forefront of driving Brazilian Funk onto the world stage.

This move cements the unique sound that has been emanating from the country for decades and finding its way onto dance floors worldwide. No longer hidden as a subcategory, Brazilian Funk now has dedicated charts and playlists, giving DJs, artists, and labels greater visibility on a global stage - a turning point for a sound once overlooked.

The series captures the urgency and vitality of a genre born in the margins that is now at the centre of the global electronic scene. For Beatport's worldwide community, it's more than an introduction to a sound; it's an invitation into the spirit of Brazil.

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