Central Cee Returns With 'BOOGA' Video

(Columbia) Central Cee returns with "BOOGA", a razor sharp new single produced by Roddy Beats, Arthur Bean, Young Chencs and Smokey Jam, which arrives alongside a trademark visual, directed by Don.Prod. The video features special appearances from Skepta and FinesseKid, underscoring Cench's position at the heart of the British rap scene.

This release follows the record breaking success of Cench's debut album Can't Rush Greatness, closing out what has been the most extraordinary year of his career so far.

2025 has seen Central Cee transform from the UK's biggest rap star into a fully fledged global phenomenon, with his collaborative single "Sprinter" with Dave becoming the first UK Rap song to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Earlier this year, he made history with the release of his debut album Can't Rush Greatness, entering at number one in the UK and number nine on the Billboard 200, becoming the first UK rap album to ever break into the US Top Ten. The project earned nearly 20 million Spotify streams on day one, topped charts across Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and New Zealand, and has since surpassed 1 billion global streams,

Beyond music, Cee has expanded his cultural influence through design, fashion and creative direction. His SYNA Worldbrand took over ComplexCon 2025 with an immersive installation and new collaborations with Nike, G SHOCK, BAPE x Spotify and more, arriving alongside a COMPLEX cover story created with Daniel Arsham. The sold out Can't Rush Greatness world tour and a continued streak of MOBO Awards and BRIT nominations further underline his impact on a global scale.

With "BOOGA", Central Cee delivers a bold new chapter defined by sharp delivery, ambition and the energy that has carried him from Shepherd's Bush to global stages. "BOOGA" stands as both a statement and the starting point for the next phase of his ascent.

Central Cee is one of the most influential figures in contemporary British rap, an artist who has not only dominated charts at home but expanded the global reach of UK Rap. "BOOGA" is out now.

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