Madonna Releases 'Bedtime Stories - The Untold Chapter'

(align) Bedtime Stories - The Untold Chapter, an eight-track EP to mark the 30th anniversary of Madonna's Bedtime Stories, is out now. The companion collection includes early demos, alternate versions, and rarities that trace the evolution of Bedtime Stories' R&B-influenced sound.

Released today, Bedtime Stories - The Untold Chapter is out on limited black vinyl and digitally. Black vinyl orders from Madonna.com and Rhino.com include an exclusive set of postcards. A deluxe 2CD edition is also available, featuring the original Bedtime Stories album and the new EP, along with a 20-page booklet of lyrics and illustrations.

Madonna collaborated with Confessions on a Dance Floor producer Stuart Price to shape this EP, editing and mixing versions into a cohesive new chapter. The artwork features never-before-seen images from a 1994 shoot by Paolo Roversi, whose photos were also used for the Bedtime Story single.

Also today, the original Bedtime Stories album will be reissued on silver vinyl. It is available at select retailers, with an exclusive poster included in orders from Madonna.com and Rhino.com. Released in 1994, Madonna's sixth studio album is viewed as one of her most sonically adventurous and commercially successful. The album went on to sell over seven million copies worldwide and featured hits like "Take a Bow," "Secret," and "Human Nature."

Earlier this month, Madonna celebrated the 20th anniversary of the critically acclaimed Confessions on a Dance Floor with the release of Confessions on a Dance Floor Twenty Years Edition. The digital deluxe edition featured 20 tracks, including the original cross-faded continuous mixed album version available for the first time digitally, along with 8 additional B-sides, remixes, and promo-only tracks. Stream and purchase here

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