Romeo Santos And Prince Royce Team For 'Better Late Than Never' Album

(fcc) What once seemed impossible is now a reality: the King of Bachata, Romeo Santos, and the Prince of the genre, Prince Royce, join forces to release Better Late Than Never, the superstars' first joint album, marking a transcendental moment in the history of contemporary tropical music. The LP is available on all digital platforms through Sony Music Latin.

Santos and Royce surprised bachata fans by keeping the project in absolute secrecy, with no prior singles. The album features thirteen unreleased tracks composed by Romeo Santos and also includes Prince Royce's pen on four of them.

Santos spearheaded the entire production, blending the genre's traditional arrangements with modern sounds, fusing R&B and urban beats. "Dardos" is the album's lead single, a track in which Santos and Royce explore R&B through a contemporary arrangement blending Afrobeat, tropical rhythms, violins, and diverse guitars. The modern lyrics explore Dominican slang and use astrology as a narrative device to define the protagonists' personality traits in a toxic relationship, capturing the heartbreak left by the wounds and failings of a loved one.

On "Jezabel," Santos and Royce immerse the audience in a story of passion while incorporating R&B and reggaeton beats, reinforcing the track's narrative. Meanwhile, on "Ay, San Miguel!" the artists pay tribute to the Caribbean and its rhythms, nodding to Puerto Rican bomba.

The album closes with "La Última Bachata," which incorporates glimpses of bolero from yesteryear and a vintage sonic aesthetic, paying tribute to some of the most iconic voices in global music: Selena Quintanilla, Michael Jackson, Jenni Rivera, Prince, and Dominican icons Yoskar Sarante and Ruby Perez.

Lyrically, the production moves between Spanish and English, incorporating the latter in stories that transport listeners to New York, the artists' birthplace and the epicenter of Dominican identity in the United States.

The tracks incorporate contemporary references and current slang, yet never abandon the unmistakable poetic weight that is Santos' signature, guided by the narrative power behind each verse, telling stories of love, heartbreak, desire, and profound vulnerability.

The production includes only one collaboration, "Menor," featuring Dominican rising star Dalvin La Melodia, thus connecting three generations of bachata lovers.

To celebrate this historic cultural moment, Santos and Royce hosted an exclusive listening party on Wednesday, November 26, at one of New York's most iconic venues, Madison Square Garden Arena, which brought together industry leaders, creators, fans, and media. The pair previewed their never-before-heard music to a rapturous sold-out crowd, two days before release. Stream the album here

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