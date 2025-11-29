flowerovlove Delivers Her 'wishlist' Video

() flowerovlove released "wishlist," her first-ever holiday song, via Capitol Records. As visions of romance dance in her head, she sings, "put me at the top of your wishlist / Oh whoa / I need a little kiss on Christmas."
The 20-year-old artist, who was named as a 2025 artist to watch by Rolling Stone and InStyle, wrote the playful track with GRAMMY winner PomPom (John Legend, Suki Waterhouse), who also produced, and Skyler Stonestreet (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber) - the team that collaborated with flowerovlove on her fall single, "shady."
In the cheeky official video, produced by flowerovlove and directed by her brother, Wilfred Cisse, she heads to the North Pole to meet the powerhouse behind the holiday empire: Mrs. Claus. What begins as a shiny Christmas audition quickly unravels into a bold, humorous and empowering story about curiosity, individuality and redefining what "good" means. The video is packed with early-aughts influences - think Mean Girls meets Elf meets Clueless at the North Pole.
Her 2024 hit "BOYS" is heard in Season 2 of the hit Netflix rom-com "Nobody Wants This." Hailing ""BOYS" as "a feel-good banger," FLOOD Magazine praised flowerovlove as a "quintessentially Gen Z artist."
The mini-skirt warrior will make her Coachella debut in April of 2026. Praising her Lollapalooza debut, Rolling Stone said, "Flowerovlove put on a colorful set, literally." Atwood Magazine observed, "flowerovlove stole the show, not once, but twice with her performances at the Bud Light stage and Toyota Music Den...[She] made an effort to connect with listeners on a deeper level..."
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