HYPATON Remixes Robin Schulz, Sigala and Zoe Wees Collab 'AM to PM'

(Urban Rebel) Following up from his viral remix of RAYE's 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' alongside David Guetta, HYPATON has once again returned to the release radar with another anticipated remix - this time for Robin Schulz, Sigala and Zoe Wees collaboration 'AM to PM', giving it a thrilling future rave makeover.

With his special touch, he steps in to give the track a gripping update that pushes the track into a darker, more intense dimension, packed with the relentless energy that has earned HYPATON international acclaim. Slightly slowing down the tempo and lowering the pitch of the original production in his remix, it creates space for a more immersive, almost physical sonic experience. Dark bass waves, flickering synths and shimmering melodies propel the track forward, highlighting Zoe Wees' distinctive vocals in a new light-more immediate, more compelling, as if she's singing straight from the depths of this endless night.

"AM to PM" captures the rush between sunset and sunrise, the feeling of leaving time behind-somewhere between Dior lines, Donatella shades, and a hypnotic loop of "shot, drop, roll and repeat it." It's an escape from the everyday, a dive into a moment of total freedom: "like there's no tomorrow ... we ain't going home."

With this remix, Italy's very own HYPATON further cements his status as one of the top producers to watch this year, and beyond. Off the back of his viral, multi-million streaming RAYE remix alongside David Guetta (who he has also seen success earlier this year with the French Gold Platinum-certified 'Together), he has also been gaining more momentum on socials in the past few months, gaining millions of eyes and ears on his remix ideas for some of the biggest stars in the current music scene. Kicking off his journey with 'Be My Lover' alongside David Guetta and La Bouche in 2023 - which closes in on 300 million streams - HYPATON is not slowing down any time soon.

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