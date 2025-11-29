Marlon Hoffstadt And Peter Xan Team Up For 'Hold You Close'

(Capitol) Producer/DJ Marlon Hoffstadt teams up with Peter Xan, known for pioneering Afrogrunge, on "Hold You Close." The epic track, which was released today via Capitol Records in partnership with Goodlife Management and MC3, flows masterfully from relentless beats and rapid fire vocals by Xan, to ethereal instrumental interludes and culminates in a poetic spoken word passage.

"Hold You Close" has been a staple in Marlon Hoffstadt's set throughout 2025, amping up anticipation for the track's release. Peter Xan has joined him at numerous shows - including his Los Angeles and New York pop ups and during his recent Warehouse Project takeover in the UK. The accompanying visualizer captures the kinetic energy of their performances.

Last month, he celebrated the release of the extended version of his All Yours EP at ADE 2025 (Amsterdam Dance Event), the world's largest electronic dance music conference and festival. The day-long, sold-out event featured him performing surprise B2B sets with such guests as VTSS, cloudy, MALUGI, & Armin van Buuren and others. Dubbing the week "Amsterdam Daddy Event" with posters all over the city and Marlon Hoffstadt lookalikes handing out USBs with his unreleased EP All Yours music and golden tickets to the event on city streets, he claimed ADE as his own.

Declaring that All Yours finds him moving from "cult favorite to global figurehead," MARVIN Magazine said, "Each track pushed the BPM and the emotional ceiling. 'Turn It Up' hits like a laser beam, 'Pure Love' softens the tempo with nostalgic euphoria, and 'Freedom' feels built for festival sunrise...[his brand of trance isn't ironic - it's pure, communal, and deeply alive." EDMTunes observed, "The long-awaited trance anthem 'Turn It Up' is the lead single - a high-octane track with an infectious, commanding keyboard refrain and crisp beats that Hoffstadt wrote and produced with UK DJ/producer Jacob Manson..."

In 2025, Marlon Hoffstadt made his U.S. live debut on the main stage of EDC Las Vegas, in front of 70,000 people. He went on to perform at HARD Summer and Lollapalooza Chicago. Playing clubs in his home city of Berlin from the age of 15, the perpetually smiling, neon-haired DJ has been on fire since 2020, when he reinvented himself as DJ Daddy Trance and started breaking all the rules of the scene that raised him. Marlon Hoffstadt's productions bring the shameless fun of pop into storming club music, whether in edits (like his breakthrough version of Kid Cudi's "Day n' Night") or in original productions like "It's That Time," which has amassed over 53 million streams on Spotify alone and was remixed by FISHER.

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