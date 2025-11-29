NLE The Great Delivers 'Hello Revenge'

(Warner) Fresh off a cultural flashpoint that set the internet ablaze, multi-platinum force and Memphis trailblazer NLE The Great (aka NLE Choppa) returns with "Hello Revenge," a triumphant new single that channels clarity, confidence, and pure creative fire. Out now via NLE Entertainment / Warner Records.

On this fiery new track, NLE moves with precision. "Hello Revenge" is less about retaliation and more about reclamation - a proclamation from a 23-year-old star tapping into something deeper, sharper, and undeniably elevated. Over an epic score of stormy pianos, thunderous percussion, and hints of ancestral rhythms, he delivers a spirited performance that feels both cinematic and cleansing. He's standing firmly in his purpose, letting conviction - not chaos - drive every line.

"Hello Revenge" ties seamlessly into NLE's ongoing evolution - an era he kicked off with "Messiah (Devil's Diss)" and amplified with a cinematic visual for "KO," a viral lightning bolt that's already at over 8 million views in addition to trending #1 on YouTube and fueling nonstop conversation across social media.

The momentum hasn't stopped. In the weeks since "KO," NLE sat with Rolling Stone for a rare, introspective conversation about his creative rebirth, and delivered a smoking hot performance at RapTV, shredding Mobb Deep & Lil' Kim's "Quiet Storm" instrumental with a freestyle that immediately made the rounds online.

With over 10 billion streams, 25 RIAA certifications, and an ever-expanding presence across music, fashion, film, and philanthropy, NLE The Great isn't chasing controversy - he's chasing legacy. And as he teased in Rolling Stone, more new music is coming. "Hello Revenge" is simply the next spark.

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