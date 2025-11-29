Rachel Chinouriri Shares New Single 'Little House'

(Atlantic) Rachel Chinouriri today shares her new track "Little House," one final addition to her EP of the same name, released earlier this year. The track is available everywhere.

The intimate, raw feel of "Little House" captures the vulnerability and openness found in the spirit of the whole EP: a celebration of healthy, romantic love with an optimistic, openhearted look to the future. "Little House" arrives accompanied by a lo-fi, self-shot visual and joins the singles "Can We Talk About Isaac?" and "23:42" as part of the project.

Rachel shares: "'Little House' was the first song that inspired the entire project and it didn't feel right to not have it complete the entire thing. I am happy to share my journey as someone who used to be quite closed from all the betrayal from previous relationships or situationships and I am glad that I am the way I am in love because I truly didn't think I'd be able to feel this way about someone."

2025 has been a banner year for Chinouriri, which she closes out by returning to the US to join the 2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, along with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Laufey, Renee Rapp, Zara Larsson, and more. Having recently collaborated with PinkPantheress on "Romeo" for her Fancy Some More? project, 2025 also saw Rachel support Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet arena tour across the UK and Europe, play her own headline tour of the US and a number of festivals including Glastonbury Festival, and collaborated with longtime friends Rizzle Kicks on their single "Follow Excitement!," Alemeda on "Chameleon," while Sombr joined her for a new version of her huge single "All I Ever Asked."

She also garnered her first BRIT Awards nominations for Artist of the Year and Best New Artist, a testament to the success of the release of her critically acclaimed 2024 debut album, What A Devastating Turn Of Events.

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