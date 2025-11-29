South Arcade Release 'PLAY!' EP

(Atlantic) Rising UK alt-pop band South Arcade makes a big statement with the release of PLAY!, a five-track EP that bursts with undeniable confidence, energy, and a newfound sense of emotion.

PLAY! captures the sound of a band fully coming into their own, fierce, honest, and unfiltered. PLAY! is out now via BKM Artists and LAB Records in partnership with Atlantic Records here.

PLAY! features their latest singles, "FEAR OF HEIGHTS" and Radio 1 favorite "Supermodels," as well as "Drive Myself Home". Mixed by Adam Hawkins, the EP also features two unheard songs, "Bleed Out" and "Blood Run Warm." Standing out as an anthem, "Bleed Out" has razor-sharp melodies and an explosive ending. "Blood Run Warm" was featured as the Hottest Record on Radio 1's New Music Show with Jack Saunders and offers vulnerability and reflection, showing an alternative side to the four-piece. It's heartfelt yet simultaneously haunting, serving as a testament to the band's growing emotional depth.

Speaking of the EP, the band said, "PLAY! is an EP almost entirely written on the road whilst we have been out touring this year! So the tracks on this have definitely been inspired by what we think the crowds will like live and what we think people will like in our future sets. It's a super fun EP and definitely shows us trying more genres that exist within the Y2K sphere and can't wait to hear what people think! The title came from the idea of playing all these shows back to back and keeping the energy up! Whilst also toying with the idea of pressing play on a movie or playing video games which is what life has kinda felt like for all of us at the minute!"

PLAY! comes during the band's biggest UK and Ireland tour to date, where they have played some of their largest headline shows, including London's O2 Forum Kentish Town tonight. South Arcade are rising at an incredible rate and are showing no signs of slowing down. They have been announced to be a part of huge festival line-ups in 2026, including iconic rock festival Download alongside headliners Guns N' Roses and Linkin Park, as well as a slot at TRNSMT Festival.

This past fall saw the band sell out their entire debut headline tour in the US, featuring stops in NYC, LA, Chicago, and more, and perform a stand-out set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. In addition to selling out their UK headline tour earlier this year, the band also played to huge crowds at Slam Dunk and Radio 1's Big Weekend. Following a riotous headline set on the BBC Introducing stage in 2024, they were invited back onto the main stage at Reading & Leeds in August, sharing the stage with the likes of Limp Bizkit and Bring Me The Horizon.

A force to be reckoned with, South Arcade have found a huge following across their social media with over 19.3 million likes on TikTok and a rapidly growing YouTube following after gaining popularity with videos of their rehearsals and live stage antics. With over 1.5 million monthly listeners, last year's EP, 2005, now has over 50 million streams on Spotify alone and includes tracks "stone cold summer", "MOTH KIDS", and "HOW 2 GET AWAY WITH MURDER."

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