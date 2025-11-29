ZAHN Preview New Album With 'SOLEX' Video

(Crazysane Records) Berlin-based experimental trio ZAHN present SOLEX, the first single and video from their upcoming album Purpur, which is set to be released on February 20, 2026.

The video, a joint vision of N. Hildebrandt and the band, uses radical minimalism to sustain an unresolved tension that resonates with the song's heavy, monolithic pulse. SOLEX distills the essence of Purpur: heavy, shimmering, electrified - a dense, pulsing fusion of weight, electronics, and hallucinatory color.

ZAHN - Chris Breuer, Nic Stockmann and Felix Gebhard - push their sound further into a raw, electronically charged rock form that vibrates deeper and more dangerously than ever.

Recorded in Gyhum with Peter Voigtmann and refined through Magnus Lindberg's mix and master, Purpur opens a new chapter in the ZAHN universe, complemented by the vivid, striking artwork of Fabian Bremer.

Related Stories

News > ZAHN