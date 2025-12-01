A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Shares Kid Art Directed 'Part Of Me' Video

(Atlantic) Global superstar and Diamond certified artist A Boogie Wit da Hoodie has lifted the curtain on the official music video for his acclaimed new single, "Part of Me," directed by filmmaker Kid Art and streaming now.

Filmed in New York City, the music video blends sleek, cinematic visuals with a dark yet emotional tone. The stylish presentation encapsulates the song's deep vulnerability and sensitivity, showcasing various dramatic vignettes that effectively highlight the heartfelt message from a man's perspective.

A Boogie's first solo single of the year, "Part of Me," is available now via Highbridge The Label/Atlantic Records. Produced by Joshua Moreau, Abstrakt and Luca Beats, the soulful track - which interpolates Mariah Carey's chart-topping classic, "We Belong Together" - proved a worldwide hit upon its October release, entering Billboard's Hot 100, Rhythmic Airplay, and Hot New R&B/Hip-Hop Songs as well as singles charts in Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

"Part of Me" was further greeted by critical applause from such publications as NME, which wrote "A Boogie delivers softly spoken verses over a mellow and echoey minimal beat, with reflective synthesized atmospherics lending a sense of struggle and vulnerability." "A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie reminded people why he is one of the most enduring acts of the last decade," raved VIBE.

A Boogie will celebrate the success of "Part of Me" - along with more new music to come - with a series of hugely anticipated headline dates, beginning December 12 at Bridgeport, CT's Total Mortgage Arena and then continuing into 2026. Additional dates will be announced.

Related Stories

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Joined By Bay Swag, Cash Cobain, Lola Brooke At Total Mortgage Arena

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Announces Boogie Bash At Radio City Music Hall

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Shares Kid Art Directed 'Part Of Me' Video

41 Team Up With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For 'Naked' Video

News > A Boogie Wit da Hoodie