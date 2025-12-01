Chelsea King Takes Fans Down 'The Rabbit Hole' With New Single

(AristoPR) Chelsea King invites listeners into a darker, emotional labyrinth with her newest single, "The Rabbit Hole," a gripping exploration of internal battle, personal transformation, and surrendering to the unknown.

Best known for her powerful anthems of feminine rage, bold storytelling, and raw vocal edge, King pushes further into the shadows with "The Rabbit Hole," delivering an intoxicating and cinematic new chapter in her signature sound. The track pairs eerie lyricism with chillingly atmospheric production, creating a world where beauty, chaos, and curiosity collide.

Recorded at Pentavarit Studios, the track features drum legend Atom Willard (Alkaline Trio, Angels & Airwaves) and Nathan Keeterle on guitar. The song was produced by Jackson Eppley and mixed and mastered by Bobby Holland, bringing King's signature bubble-grunge sound to life-a lush, cinematic fusion of dreamy pop textures and raw rock energy.

"This song is about being afraid to evolve, but finding someone who sees every version of you and says, 'Let's go anyway,'" says King. "It's about falling down the spiritual rabbit hole together-through the good, the bad, and the beautifully strange."

That tension is woven throughout the song's lyrics:

"I'm chasing my reflection down a neon hallway

But I can't tell where the mirror ends

Or where I begin

Is this a dream or am I just unraveling?"

While recent releases like "Echo In The Heavens" showcased King's more intimate and nostalgic side, "The Rabbit Hole" marks a return to high-voltage emotion, layering raw vulnerability with ferocity and the fearless storytelling that has set her apart as a true artistic force.

Sonically rich and thematically bold, "The Rabbit Hole" cements Chelsea King's place as one of the most dynamic alt-rock voices to watch in 2026. With lyrics that linger and a sound that borders on cinematic, this new release will leave listeners spellbound and eager for what's next.

With a music video on the way, and while currently touring with Andy Bell of Erasure, King continues to carve her path as one of Nashville's most captivating alt-rock voices.

Related Stories

News > Chelsea King