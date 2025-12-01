FKA twigs Announces The Body High Tour

(Orienteer) On the heels of the release of EUSEXUA Afterglow, her GRAMMY nomination for EUSEXUA and recent win for Rolling Stone UK's The Album Award, once-in-a-generation artist FKA twigs returns to announce the Body High tour.

The Live Nation-promoted tour will see twigs take the music of EUSEXUA and EUSEXUA Afterglow, along with the rest of her lauded discography, across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

The North American leg will peak with a performance at Coachella and a long-awaited show in Mexico City before launching the UK/EU leg of the tour in June of next year. Alongside the tour announcement, twigs shares the Jordan Hemingway-directed music video for Afterglow standout "Love Crimes."

The Body High tour will serve as a culmination of all that FKA twigs has represented to culture over the last decade. These once-in-a-lifetime performances will highlight the iconoclast's exceptional skills in martial arts, opera, visual arts, vogueing, pole-dancing, and her classically trained background in dance, the latter of which earned her a debut solo as a dancer and guest-honoree with the Martha Graham Dance Company in 2024. Launching March 14th, the Body High tour exemplifies FKA twigs' expert worldbuilding with immersive performances that will peel back the layers to reveal the core ethos of EUSEXUA in real time.

Upcoming Live Dates

3/14 - Miami, FL @ Factory Town +

3/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy +

3/18 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem ^

3/21 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

3/22 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

3/24 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum ^

3/26 - Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena ^

3/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

3/30 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

4/2 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *

4/31 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

4/4 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds *

4/7 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

4/12 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/19 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/23 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

6/4 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #

6/6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

6/8 - Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena #

6/10 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena #

6/12 - Berlin, DE @ Velodrom #

* = Support from Brutalismus 3000

+ = Support from Eartheater

^ = Support from Tokischa

# = Support from Yves Tumor

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