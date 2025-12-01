Hilary Duff Going Vegas For Valentine's Day Weekend

(Atlantic) Hilary Duff is taking over Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a limited-time engagement, Valentine's Day weekend. Following her highly anticipated and instantly sold-out "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" global shows, Duff's exclusive performances in the stunning venue will close out her first headlining concerts in over a decade.

An early access pre-sale for fans will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. PT, followed by a public on-sale at 3 p.m. PT. Tickets will be non-transferable and may not be exchanged. To gain entry to the venue, guests will be required to present a scannable ticket on their mobile device and/or e-mail confirmation along with the credit card that the ticket was purchased with.

Just ahead of her luck... or something album release on Feb. 20, Duff's special performances will feature beloved hits like "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean," along with new releases from her sixth studio album, including the lead single "Mature." The glamorous and intimate venue will enhance Duff's melodic pop style, offering fans a one-of-a-kind way to experience these songs live.

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