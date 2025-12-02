Leona Lewis' One More Sleep' Named Most-Streamed British Christmas Song Of The 21st Century

(fcc) Leona Lewis makes history with the announcement that her hit Christmas song "One More Sleep" is now the most streamed British Christmas song of the 21st century.

Official Charts Company revealed that the track has amassed a whopping 190 million streams across the UK, surpassing all other modern UK Christmas songs. Originally released in 2013 as part of her Christmas album "Christmas, With Love," the song has become a runaway hit and festive staple across the country.

Lewis is currently appearing in her "A Starry Night" Vegas residency, which runs through January 3rd at Voltaire at The Venetian Las Vegas. The engagement marks her first ever live shows in the United States. The holiday-themed extravaganza treats audiences to Christmas classics, including the now record-breaking "One More Sleep," as well as her timeless hits "Bleeding Love" and "Better In Time". The Christmas spectacular is filled with heartfelt songs and holiday cheer and offers guests of all ages a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

"A Starry Night" is intended for all ages. General admission tickets start at $75 and are available now for purchase at voltairelv.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. show time.

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