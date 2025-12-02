Leona Lewis' One More Sleep' Named Most-Streamed British Christmas Song Of The 21st Century

(fcc) Leona Lewis makes history with the announcement that her hit Christmas song "One More Sleep" is now the most streamed British Christmas song of the 21st century.
Official Charts Company revealed that the track has amassed a whopping 190 million streams across the UK, surpassing all other modern UK Christmas songs. Originally released in 2013 as part of her Christmas album "Christmas, With Love," the song has become a runaway hit and festive staple across the country.
Lewis is currently appearing in her "A Starry Night" Vegas residency, which runs through January 3rd at Voltaire at The Venetian Las Vegas. The engagement marks her first ever live shows in the United States. The holiday-themed extravaganza treats audiences to Christmas classics, including the now record-breaking "One More Sleep," as well as her timeless hits "Bleeding Love" and "Better In Time". The Christmas spectacular is filled with heartfelt songs and holiday cheer and offers guests of all ages a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.
"A Starry Night" is intended for all ages. General admission tickets start at $75 and are available now for purchase at voltairelv.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. show time.
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Made A Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire- Fit For A King Make 'Blood Pact'- Metallica- Def Leppard- more
Gene Simmons And Paul Stanley Of KISS Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame-blink-182 Stream Expanded Take Off Your Pants and Jacket'- Foreigner- more
Koe Wetzel Streaming New Album 'The Night Champion'- Ian Munsick Declares 'World War III' With New Song- Jon Pardi Expands 'California Sunrise' For 10th Anniversary- more
Harry Styles Kicks Off Wembley Stadium Residency- Watch honestav and mgk's 'Crash First' Video- Bebe Rexha Streaming Visual Album 'Dirty Blonde'- more
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
On The Record: Reissues Volume 2
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Made A Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire
Metallica Rock 'Battery' In Frankfurt
Def Leppard Share 'Rejoice' Performance From Las Vegas Residency
Motorhead Preview Expanded 'Kiss Of Death' Reissue
Goose Stream New Album and 'Good Times - End Times' Video
Fit For A King Make 'Blood Pact' With New Single and Visualizer
'Everything Is Fine' For Movements With New Visualizer
Judah & The Lion Plot North American Tour