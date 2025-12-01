Mt. Joy Expand North American Tour

(High Rise) Following the breakout success of their 2025 album Hope We Have Fun, Mt. Joy has announced additional dates on their North American tour for 2026, anchored by some of the biggest headline moments of their career.
The run includes a massive return to Madison Square Garden, two nights at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, another milestone date at Boston's TD Garden, and a celebratory Colorado stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, where the band previously sold nearly 14,000 tickets.
These marquee plays build on a banner 2025 that saw Mt. Joy sell nearly 200,000 tickets across the U.S., sell out The Greek Theatre in Berkeley and The United Center in Chicago, and headline festivals including Newport Folk Festival, all while delivering some of the most emotional and communal performances of their career.
The Philadelphia group has emerged as one of America's most beloved live acts, known for blending euphoric, anthemic folk-rock with deeply human storytelling. Their album Hope We Have Fun captured this balance seamlessly, debuting in the Top 10 on Spotify's U.S. Album Chart and landing multiple songs across AAA Radio's Top 10, including "Highway Queen (feat. Maren Morris)" and "She Wants to Go Dancing."
The new 2026 tour, which honors their ten-year anniversary as a band, kicks off this spring following the band's debut Australia/New Zealand run, bringing Mt. Joy back to fan-favorite cities and venues while opening the door to new markets still to be announced. Artist presale begins Tuesday at 10am local time, Spotify Fans First presale begins Wednesday at noon local, and general on-sale starts Friday at 10am local.
The newly announced summer run, billed as Mt. Joy: Celebrating 10 Years of Mt. Joy, is being approached with an emphasis on accessibility, and $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to charity, with the 2026 beneficiary to be announced soon.
MT. JOY NORTH AMERICAN 2026 TOUR DATES
04/09/26 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Hollywood
04/11/26 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/14/26 - Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amp
04/16/26 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
04/17/26 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
04/18/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Ampitheater at Chastain Park
04/21/26 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
04/23/26 - New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
04/24/26 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Backyard Amphitheater
04/25/26 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/04/26 - Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo - NEW DATE
06/05/26 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion - NEW DATE
06/06/26 - Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival #
06/09/26 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - NEW DATE
06/10/26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE - NEW DATE
06/12/26 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo # - NEW DATE
06/13/26 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium - NEW DATE
08/13/26 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/14/26 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/15/26 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
08/18/26 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - NEW DATE
08/20/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre - NEW DATE
08/21/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre - NEW DATE
08/22/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre - NEW DATE
08/25/26 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight Concert Series - NEW DATE
08/26/26 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater - NEW DATE
08/29/26 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Ampitheater - NEW DATE
09/11/26 - Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Casino Ottawa - NEW DATE
09/12/26 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre - NEW DATE
09/17/26 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden - NEW DATE
09/18/26 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion - NEW DATE
09/19/26 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden - NEW DATE
09/22/26 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl - NEW DATE
09/25/26 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - NEW DATE
09/29/26 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront - NEW DATE
10/03/26 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - NEW DATE
# Festival Appearance
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Made A Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire- Fit For A King Make 'Blood Pact'- Metallica- Def Leppard- more
Gene Simmons And Paul Stanley Of KISS Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame-blink-182 Stream Expanded Take Off Your Pants and Jacket'- Foreigner- more
Koe Wetzel Streaming New Album 'The Night Champion'- Ian Munsick Declares 'World War III' With New Song- Jon Pardi Expands 'California Sunrise' For 10th Anniversary- more
Harry Styles Kicks Off Wembley Stadium Residency- Watch honestav and mgk's 'Crash First' Video- Bebe Rexha Streaming Visual Album 'Dirty Blonde'- more
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
On The Record: Reissues Volume 2
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Made A Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire
Metallica Rock 'Battery' In Frankfurt
Def Leppard Share 'Rejoice' Performance From Las Vegas Residency
Motorhead Preview Expanded 'Kiss Of Death' Reissue
Goose Stream New Album and 'Good Times - End Times' Video
Fit For A King Make 'Blood Pact' With New Single and Visualizer
'Everything Is Fine' For Movements With New Visualizer
Judah & The Lion Plot North American Tour