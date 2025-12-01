Mt. Joy Expand North American Tour

(High Rise) Following the breakout success of their 2025 album Hope We Have Fun, Mt. Joy has announced additional dates on their North American tour for 2026, anchored by some of the biggest headline moments of their career.

The run includes a massive return to Madison Square Garden, two nights at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, another milestone date at Boston's TD Garden, and a celebratory Colorado stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, where the band previously sold nearly 14,000 tickets.

These marquee plays build on a banner 2025 that saw Mt. Joy sell nearly 200,000 tickets across the U.S., sell out The Greek Theatre in Berkeley and The United Center in Chicago, and headline festivals including Newport Folk Festival, all while delivering some of the most emotional and communal performances of their career.

The Philadelphia group has emerged as one of America's most beloved live acts, known for blending euphoric, anthemic folk-rock with deeply human storytelling. Their album Hope We Have Fun captured this balance seamlessly, debuting in the Top 10 on Spotify's U.S. Album Chart and landing multiple songs across AAA Radio's Top 10, including "Highway Queen (feat. Maren Morris)" and "She Wants to Go Dancing."

The new 2026 tour, which honors their ten-year anniversary as a band, kicks off this spring following the band's debut Australia/New Zealand run, bringing Mt. Joy back to fan-favorite cities and venues while opening the door to new markets still to be announced. Artist presale begins Tuesday at 10am local time, Spotify Fans First presale begins Wednesday at noon local, and general on-sale starts Friday at 10am local.

The newly announced summer run, billed as Mt. Joy: Celebrating 10 Years of Mt. Joy, is being approached with an emphasis on accessibility, and $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to charity, with the 2026 beneficiary to be announced soon.

MT. JOY NORTH AMERICAN 2026 TOUR DATES

04/09/26 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Hollywood

04/11/26 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/14/26 - Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amp

04/16/26 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

04/17/26 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

04/18/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Ampitheater at Chastain Park

04/21/26 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

04/23/26 - New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

04/24/26 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Backyard Amphitheater

04/25/26 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/04/26 - Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo - NEW DATE

06/05/26 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion - NEW DATE

06/06/26 - Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival #

06/09/26 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - NEW DATE

06/10/26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE - NEW DATE

06/12/26 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo # - NEW DATE

06/13/26 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium - NEW DATE

08/13/26 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/14/26 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/15/26 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

08/18/26 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - NEW DATE

08/20/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre - NEW DATE

08/21/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre - NEW DATE

08/22/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre - NEW DATE

08/25/26 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight Concert Series - NEW DATE

08/26/26 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater - NEW DATE

08/29/26 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Ampitheater - NEW DATE

09/11/26 - Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Casino Ottawa - NEW DATE

09/12/26 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre - NEW DATE

09/17/26 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden - NEW DATE

09/18/26 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion - NEW DATE

09/19/26 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden - NEW DATE

09/22/26 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl - NEW DATE

09/25/26 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - NEW DATE

09/29/26 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront - NEW DATE

10/03/26 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - NEW DATE

# Festival Appearance

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