Nick & June Share New Single 'You Are the Voice That's Hunting My Soul For A Show'

(Chromatic) Ahead of this Friday's release of their gorgeous new album New Year's Face, Nick & June-the Berlin-based duo of Nick Wolf and Suzie-Lou Kraft-have debuted the final single "You Are the Voice That's Hunting My Soul For a Show" via Under the Radar ("...the track ebbs and flows beautifully"). Of the enchanting, searching standout, Kraft explains:

"The era of long song titles might be behind us, but for some reason, 'You Are the Voice That's Hunting My Soul for a Show' just felt like it needed to exist. This song explores an ongoing battle between light and dark, right and wrong, and the internal conflicts we all face. 'We are the bright and the dark.' It's about how no one is purely good or purely bad. We all have both sides within us. It's not about choosing one over the other, but about accepting both and learning how to live with that duality.

'You Are the Voice...' encapsulates a lot of what this record is about: energy, introspection, the push and pull between different forces. It showcases a lot of the complexity and contradictions we've been exploring in the music. New Year's Face is about accepting all parts of ourselves-both the light and the dark-and finding peace with both."

New Year's Face was produced by Grammy-winner Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Sharon Van Etten, Stars) and will be released on December 5th, 2025. Additional singles include "2017" (featuring The Antlers' Peter Silberman), "Anthem" and "Dark Dark Bright" (featuring majestic brass arrangements by members of The National), "Husband & Wife" (featuring spectral, spellbinding string arrangements by Oscar-nominated maestro Owen Pallett), "New Year's Face," and "Crying in a Cool Way." These have earned great press from The Alternative, Northern Transmissions, EARMILK, and more.

After a breakup, you don't usually find yourself sitting at a studio piano with your ex, writing songs. That is, unless you're Nick & June. The end of Kraft and Wolf's romantic relationship signaled a new beginning, too, as they packed their suitcases, boarded a plane, and landed in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The outcome of this strange experiment-two ex-lovers, one studio, months of work and self-discovery-is New Year's Face. Together with Katis, Wolf and Kraft settled into the salty air of their unhurried surroundings and spent every day between microphones, guitars, and vintage synths, shaping ten songs that are at once intimate and expansive, fragile and resilient. New Year's Face is about transformation: the bittersweet beauty of parting and renewal.

Though Nick & June began in 2012 as Wolf's solo project (two albums were released, different lineups came and went, a first era drew to a close), it was reinvented with Kraft's arrival in 2022. In 2023, they released their first offering as a duo, the Beach Baby, Baby EP, which earned 30 million global streams across DSPs and saw the duo sell out shows throughout Germany. But New Year's Face marks an exciting new chapter. By all accounts, Nick & June could have easily ended with Kraft and Wolf's romantic breakup-but it didn't. They journeyed to the U.S., they restarted in Bridgeport. New Year's Face is their attempt to keep making music while the world changes, and while they change, too.

Related Stories

Fleetwood Mac Has No Chance Of Reforming Says Stevie Nicks (2024 In Review)

Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands (2024 In Review)

Nick & June Premiere Session Video of 'Anything but Time'

Stevie Nicks Expands 2022 US Tour

News > Nick June