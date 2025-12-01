Nick Jonas Announces New Solo Album 'Sunday Best'

(Republic Records) Golden Globe and Grammy-nominated recording artist, songwriter, actor, and producer Nick Jonas officially reveals the highly-anticipated release of his new solo album, Sunday Best, arriving February 6th via Republic Records. Marking his first solo project in nearly five years, the album captures Jonas at his most open, introspective, and artistically renewed.

On the new album, Nick shares, "I'm so excited to share these new stories, candid thoughts, quiet walks home in the city, and snapshots of my life over these past few years. And while this album was made over the course of the last two years, it was truly 33 years in the making."

Jonas first unveiled the album yesterday at his intimate Sunday Best Brunch event in Las Vegas, treating 170 fans to the first-ever live performances of several new songs off the project. He was also joined by Daniel Wall of Behind The Wall Podcast for a thoughtful conversation exploring the inspirations, stories, and creative journey behind the album, as well as various album collaborators, including JP Saxe, Josette Maskin of MUNA, Blush, and Ryan Daly. See photos and videos from the event HERE (Credit: Matt Robertson).

On Sunday Best, Nick dives deeper than ever before, drawing from important life chapters-both celebratory and challenging-that he's faced over the past year and the new perspective he's gained as both a husband and father. Through unguarded storytelling and moments he has never previously shared publicly, the album offers listeners an intimate look into his world.

Sonically, Jonas draws inspiration from his musical roots and early years singing in church choirs, infusing the record with the warmth and spirit of musical influences from both his childhood and adult life. Sunday Best features vivid lyricism, rich and soulful arrangements, and warmly layered instrumentation that highlight his most emotionally resonant work to date.

With Sunday Best, Nick Jonas invites fans to experience a bold new chapter. One marked by honesty, growth, and a profound sense of rediscovery.

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