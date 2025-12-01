Silk Daisys Get Festive With 'It's Just Like Xmas'

(Force Field) Just before their self-titled debut album of 90s-influenced dream pop and shoegaze drops on Dec. 5, Atlanta band Silk Daisys has released "it's just like xmas," an original Christmas song and non-album track.

James Abercrombie shared, "I wrote this one on Christmas Day last year. There's always a moment of calm in our house after the initial excitement of Christmas morning, and I find myself playing guitar or piano during those moments and thinking about the year we left behind and the year ahead.

"I thought a lot about our kids, and I thought a lot about the kids who were currently living in countries that were being torn apart by war. The song ended up being a simple wish for peace, a calm all over the world like the ones I so often take for granted on Christmas afternoon."

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