Sophia James Shares Video For Group 7 Theme 'So Unfair'

(hi! hello!) Singer/songwriter Sophia James wraps up her unbelievable year with an official music video for her single "So Unfair". The track went viral last month as part of her TikTok science experiment that created the famous "Group 7," covered by Good Morning America, TODAY, The New York Times, Rolling Stone and many more.

In the experiment, Sophia posted 7 TikTok videos to see which promo video for "So Unfair" would be the most successful and Video 7 exceeded all expectations, racking up 85M views, over 9M likes and creating a cultural firestorm.

Besides creating TikTok's most inclusive club, Sophia James has amassed nearly 35M streams and co-signs from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Renee Rapp, Laufey and more with her unique blend of powerpop, indie pop, folk, jazz, and rock. Now, she's gearing up for her next release: a powerpop-influenced album produced by GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum producer Alex Bilowitz.

From her recent releases "Sunshine and Apathy" and "Little Bit Better" to the viral rise of Group 7, Sophia James continues to reinforce her position as one of the most compelling emerging voices in pop. Watch for more new music to come in 2026!

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