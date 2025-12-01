Stray Kids Make Chart History With 'Do It'

() Stray Kids recently ignited a powerful new chapter with their latest release, SKZ IT TAPE 'DO IT', and now the group once again reaches unprecedented career milestones and rewrites Billboard 200 history.

With 'DO IT' debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, Stray Kids are the first act in history to debut their first eight charting albums at #1 on the Billboard 200. They also extended their record as the K-Pop act with the most #1 albums in Billboard 200 history and the group with the most #1 Billboard 200 albums of the 21st century.

With this latest achievement, Stray Kids now tie U2 for the third-most #1 albums on the Billboard 200, ranking just behind The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Not to mention, it was also revealed that Stray Kids received six new RIAA Certifications across their catalogue, including a Platinum Certification for their single "God's Menu," and Gold Certifications for their previous album KARMA and fan favorite singles "LALALALA," "Chk Chk Boom," "S-Class," and "Case 143." These historic achievements firmly solidify Stray Kids as one of the most dominant forces in global music today.

'DO IT' arrives on the heels of Stray Kids' largest-ever world tour, Stray Kids World Tour < dominATE >, which spanned 56 shows across 35 regions. The tour culminated in their first-ever stadium concert in Korea at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, solidifying Stray Kids' status as the world's top-performing K-Pop act.

Opening the new SKZ IT TAPE series, 'DO IT' embodies the group's boundless energy and determination to "act boldly with confidence," reflecting both their fearless artistry and connection with fans worldwide. 'DO IT' features five tracks, including the double title tracks "Do It" and "DIVINE," along with new songs "Holiday," "Photobook," and "Do It (Festival Version)." "Do It" pulses with a reggaeton-inspired beat, delivering a message of trusting your instincts and moving forward without hesitation-watch the music video HERE. Meanwhile, "DIVINE" infuses a free-spirited boom bap rhythm, channeling the liberating excitement of Stray Kids as modern-day musical divines -watch the music video HERE. Once again, 3RACHA-Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN-took the helm in writing and producing all tracks, continuing their signature hands-on approach.

The project follows their electrifying KARMA era, which saw Stray Kids achieve triple million sales in the first week and become the best-selling K-Pop album of 2025 (first week sales). In the U.S., the album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and ultimately surpassed 400,000 physical sales, making it the #1 album for 2025 in cumulative U.S sales (based on data from January 3rd-September 25th, 2025). Its lead single "CEREMONY" entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #52 marking the group's fourth entry on the chart and charted on Spotify's Global Top Songs for six consecutive days-the longest run this year for a K-Pop boy group.

At the finale of their < dominATE > tour in October, Stray Kids surprised fans worldwide with the mysterious 'DO IT'comeback trailer, which trended in over 60 regions including the U.S. and Japan and topped YouTube's Worldwide Music Video Trending Chart. The reveal sparked explosive excitement among STAY and marked the dawn of a new musical chapter. Having journeyed across a distance equivalent to circling the Earth seven times, Stray Kids now channel that unstoppable energy into DO IT-a project that captures their relentless spirit: "We Do It when we say we will."

Stray Kids' monumental success continues across global stages and award shows alike. In 2025 alone, they have earned major honors at the American Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, Japan Gold Disc Awards, K-World Dream Awards, The Fact Music Awards, and Korea Grand Music Awards. Not to mention, their YouTube channel surpassed 20 million subscribers and their TikTok exceeded 30 million followers, making them one of the most followed K-Pop acts in the world. With 17 music videos surpassing 100 million views, they hold the record for the most among 4th generation K-Pop boy groups. Recently, members HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N have also showcased their versatility by contributing to various Korean drama original soundtracks.

Related Stories

Stray Kids Score Almost 30 Million Views For 'Do It' Video In Just Two Days

Stray Kids Top Billboard 200 And Break Records With 'KARMA'

Watch Stray Kids' 'Ceremony' Video

d4vd and Stray Kids Team Up For 'Always Love'

News > Stray Kids