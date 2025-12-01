Travis Japan Share 'Welcome To Our Show Tonight' Video

(PAA) Tokyo's seven-member pop and dance sensation Travis Japan return with their new album 's travelers, available worldwide today via Universal Music Japan / Capitol Records. Marking their most ambitious project yet, the album reimagines the sounds of the 70s, 80s, and 90s through the group's bright, inventive, performance-driven style.

Produced by member Machu (Kaito Matsukura), 's travelers centers around an imaginative, strawberry-shaped spaceship motif - a nod to member Shime's favorite fruit - that frames the album's nostalgic, time-hopping concept. Musically, 's travelers moves fluidly across decades: the shimmering disco pulse of "Disco Baby," the warm 90s-inspired R&B of "Say I do," the swaggering early-2000s hip-hop edge of "Diamonds," and the neon glow of 80s city pop in "Tokyo Crazy Nights." Each track reimagines a formative musical era through the group's energetic, joyous, and unmistakable identity.

To celebrate the album's release, Travis Japan also unveiled the vibrant new music video for "Welcome To Our Show Tonight." Inspired by the glamour of 1950s theater, the video places the members in classic suits and immerses them in a world of old Hollywood showmanship. With swinging jazz rhythms, bright brass, polished choreography, and a playful theatrical flair, the visual transforms the group into charismatic performers inviting viewers into their time-traveling revue. It's a joyful showcase of Travis Japan's range as entertainers - blending musicality, dance, nostalgia, and cinematic charm.

The album arrives just after the announcement of Travis Japan: Summer Vacation!! In The USA, a new Disney+ docuseries premiering next year. Filmed across 10 days immediately after the group's tour dates in the US, the series follows them from Arches National Park to Durango, Monument Valley, Sedona, and beyond. Members Genta and Umi - who voiced characters in Japanese versions of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King and Lilo & Stitch respectively - appeared at Disney's APAC Showcase in Hong Kong to share the news, expressing, "People always wonder how we're so close, but I hope they can see that in the show."

Travis Japan will continue the momentum with their newly announced 2026 Japan arena tour, returning to the massive stages they've repeatedly sold out. Known for their razor-sharp choreography, flawless vocals, and high-voltage production, the group will bring their electrifying live show to Kanagawa, Fukui, Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka, Shizuoka, Fukuoka, and Chiba.

With 's travelers, Travis Japan lean into nostalgia while pushing their artistry forward - delivering a vibrant, cinematic, era-spanning record that cements the group as one of J-Pop's most globally exciting acts.

Related Stories

Travis Japan Release 'Moving Pieces' Video

News > Travis Japan