Apple Music Unveils Top Songs of 2025 And Replay '25 Experience

(DKC) As 2025 comes to a close, Apple Music is celebrating the year's biggest songs by Apple Music streams, Shazam counts, radio spins, read lyrics and more.

In a year that featured high-profile releases from Morgan Wallen and Drake, 2025 belonged to no song more than ROSE and Bruno Mars' runaway hit "APT.," which claims the No. 1 spot on Top Songs of 2025: Global, as well as the Top 100: Shazam, Top 100: Global Radio, and Top 100: Lyrics charts.

In addition, Gracie Abrams and Alex Warren both make their first appearances in the year-end charts with their respective Top 10 hits, "That's So True" (No. 6) and "Ordinary" (No. 7). Morgan Wallen leads all artists with 12 songs in the Top 100, led by "I'm The Problem" (No. 18), and Apple Music's 2025 Artist of the Year-Tyler, The Creator-lands his first hit on our year-end Top Songs chart with "Sticky (feat. Sexyy Red, GloRilla & Lil Wayne)" (No. 42).

Read on for a rundown of Apple Music's full suite of year-end charts, including the Top Songs of 2025: Global, the Top 100: Shazam, the Most-Read Lyrics, Top 100: Sing and, the year-end Shazam Global Radio Spins chart.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA Are 2025's Dynamic Duo

Whether they were releasing new albums, performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, or dominating playlists and airwaves alike, TDE labelmates Kendrick Lamar and SZA have been as busy as ever over the last 12 months. That hard work has paid off, especially on the Top Songs of 2025: Global chart, where Kendrick ends the year with five songs in the Top 25-more than any other artist-and SZA is close behind with three songs. On top of that, some of the pair's biggest success came from working together, with their collabs on "luther" (No. 2) and "30 For 30" (No. 10) reaching the upper echelons of our Top Songs chart.

Lola Young Shines Bright

Following her star-making collab with Tyler, The Creator on "Like Him," Lola Young went on a hot streak in 2025 as "Messy" caught fire around the world, ending the year at No. 2 on the Top 100: Shazam chart, No. 3 on the Top 100: Global Radio chart, and No. 27 on Top Songs of 2025: Global. On the UK charts, Lola ended the year as the highest-ranking UK artist, finishing the year at No. 4.

This year's Shazam chart also includes a number of viral hits, like MOLIY's Afropop anthem "Shake It To The Max (FLY) [REMIX]," which ends the year at No. 5. Not only does Doechii's genre-bending "Anxiety" claim the No. 8 spot, but the track that it samples-Gotye's 2011 smash "Somebody That I Used to Know"-lands at No. 17. And speaking of throwbacks, the 1998 Goo Goo Dolls hit "Iris" rides its summer resurgence all the way to No. 66.

KPop Demon Hunters Strikes 'Gold'

It's impressive enough that the KPop Demon Hunters hit "Golden" ends the year at No. 15 on the Top Songs of 2025: Global chart. But reaching No. 4 on both the Top 100: Lyrics and Top 100: Sing charts truly underscores the song's-and the soundtrack's-cultural impact in 2025. Featuring a who's who of talent in the songwriting and production credits, including EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, and Teddy, the song spent 70 consecutive days at No. 1 on the Daily Top 100-the most total days any song spent in the top spot this year-before it was dethroned by Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia."

Other notable moments on the Lyrics chart include Kendrick Lamar leading all artists with nine songs in the Top 100 (headlined by the SZA-assisted "luther") and Gigi Perez's viral indie-folk hit "Sailor Song" landing at No. 30. As for the Sing chart, Radiohead's 1992 classic "Creep" appears on the list for a second straight year, jumping 37 spots to No. 11.

There's plenty more to discover on Apple Music's year-end charts, including the Top 100: Fitness-led by Switch Disco's "REACT (D.O.D. Remix) at No. 1-and featured playlists from 2025's top songwriters. Check out and listen to the full suite of year-end charts on Apple Music.

Top Songs of 2025: Global

ROSE & Bruno Mars, "APT."

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "luther"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Billie Eilish, "BIRDS OF A FEATHER"

Top 100: Shazam

ROSE & Bruno Mars, "APT."

Lola Young, "Messy"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

Alex Warren, "Ordinary"

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea, "Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]"

Top 100: Global Radio

ROSE & Bruno Mars, "APT."

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

Lola Young, "Messy"

Alex Warren, "Ordinary"

Billie Eilish, "BIRDS OF A FEATHER"

Top 100: Lyrics

ROSE & Bruno Mars, "APT."

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "luther"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast, "Golden"

Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Top 100: Sing

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

ROSE, Bruno Mars, "APT."

Billie Eilish, "WILDFLOWER"

HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast, "Golden"

Mrs. GREEN APPLE, "Lilac"

Replay Your Musical Journey

Apple Music's Replay '25 accompanies listeners through every chapter of their musical journey, this year highlighting even more listening habits around:

Discovery: new artists who captured their ears over the past year

Loyalty: artists they've kept coming back to, year after year

Comebacks: artists who made a return to their rotation

In addition to all the other ways users can see their year in music, with:

Total minutes listened

Total artists listened

Longest artist streak

Favorite genres, and more

Now available natively in the Apple Music app, Replay '25 paints an even richer picture of each user's unique relationship with music and how it's evolved over the year, especially when it comes to their favorite artist, album, and song.



Replay '25 for Artists Powerful New Insights

Replay '25 also brings new celebratory features to artists, giving musicians and their teams shareable insights into their global impact:

New metrics include:

Listenership growth

Year-over-year performance summaries

Alongside existing artist favorites:

Total listeners, countries, cities, and minutes

Top streamed songs and top identified songs on Shazam

Total radio spins, chart rankings, playlist featuring

Replay All Time and Monthly Replay

Listeners can also explore all of their monthly Replay highlights, in addition to their yearly summaries, since joining Apple Music-all year-round.

They can also stream any of their yearly playlists, or go all the way back with their Replay All Time playlist, a special version of the annual Replay experience that allows listeners to listen to the songs they've played the most since day one.

The Apple Music Replay dashboard with monthly and yearly highlights, along with yearly and All Time playlists, are available now from the Home tab in Apple Music.

The Replay Gallery

To celebrate Replay '25, Apple Music is also unveiling The Replay Gallery at Miami Art Week - an exhibition inspired by this year's defining musical moments featuring striking, multi-format artworks by culture-moving artists including Angel Otero, Calida Rawles, Devon Turnbull, Gabriel Moses, Henry Taylor, Jeremy Deller, Sara Sadik, and Tommy Malekoff.

The experience brings to life themes reflected in music this year - bridging the digital and human worlds and inviting guests to explore the art of listening, reflection, and connection. Learn more at apple.co/MiamiArtWeek

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