Gorillaz Bringing House Of Kong To Los Angeles

(NLM) Following last year's acclaimed London run, the iconic gates of Kong - the fabled home of Grammy-winning British band Gorillaz - will open in Downtown L.A. when a celebrated new immersive exhibition House of Kong opens for a limited 4-week run from February 26th to March 19th 2026 at Rolling Greens DTLA.

Exhibition tickets are available now via presale for Kong Card holders at houseofkong.gorillaz.com. The general onsale begins tomorrow at 9 AM PT.

Today's announcement comes with even more exciting news for U.S. fans. House of Kong exhibition ticket holders will have presale access beginning Tuesday, December 9th at 9am PT to two very special one-off Gorillaz shows at the Hollywood Palladium taking place on the 22nd and 23rd of February. A limited number of tickets will be available via general onsale starting Wednesday, December 10th at 9am PT at livenation.com. For these shows, Gorillaz is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value.

These standalone U.S. dates will see Damon Albarn and the Gorillaz live band joined onstage by special guests to perform the band's upcoming new album The Mountain - in full, from beginning to end - performing album tracks including "The Manifesto (feat. Trueno and Proof)", "The Happy Dictator (feat. Sparks)" and latest single "The God of Lying (feat. IDLES)," all under the watchful eye of Murdoc, Noodle, Russel and 2D.

Visitors to House of Kong will take a jaunt behind the curtain of Gorillaz' extraordinary world. A journey through the band's life of misadventures, musical innovation and ground-breaking virtual ways since these four outsiders - bassist Murdoc Niccals, singer 2D, drummer Russel Hobbs and guitarist Noodle - first came together to blow up a pre-digital world with the release of "Tomorrow Comes Today" in 2000. An exhibition like no other, House of Kong is an experience for the brave and bold. Watch the exhibition trailer below.

In collaboration with Jamie Hewlett, Damon Albarn and Eleven Management, the concept behind House of Kong was developed by artist and creative director Stephen Gallagher and his studio, SWEAR.

Gallagher said - "House of Kong is not a retrospective, it's an audio-visual artwork; an installation that takes a glance backwards in order to identify the path ahead." He added - "It's an honour to have been part of the Gorillaz family over the last 8 years. The outpouring of music and art that I have found myself immersed in, has changed my life. I hope that some of that comes across in this show. This is no ordinary exhibition because in the world of Gorillaz, nothing is ever quite as it seems..."

House of Kong will be open from 10am to 10pm daily, from the 26th of February to the 19th of March, 2026 at Rolling Greens DTLA.

Related Stories

Watch Gorillaz New Short Film 'The Mountain, The Moon Cave & The Sad God'

Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Gorillaz Lead Shaky Knees Lineup

Gorillaz Streaming 'Orange County (ft. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson & Anoushka Shankar'

Gorillaz Recruit Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey For New Song 'Damascus'

News > Gorillaz