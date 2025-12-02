(Planetary) James Tonic has released Safety, a bold and soulful album that marks his most personal and confident work to date. Available now, the record blends gritty storytelling, coastal nostalgia, and a warm sense of intimacy that feels both raw and inviting.
Following last year's successful run with Stuck in LA and its West Coast tour, this project marks the opening of a broader series, continuing into early 2026. Safety ventures into a range of territories. Its tracks blend shadowy tales and upbeat moments through live drums, analog synths, and unhurried performances, yielding a warm, organic human touch seldom found in today's sound.
James drew from R&B, hip-hop, and pop foundations before leaning into rock-tinged compositions with band instrumentation. His songs offer reflective entertainment laced with real life, holding a distinct place in the current landscape.
The album draws you close with tracks that drift, synths that fold in layers, and beats that simmer low. It lays groundwork for further music and narratives.
Each track adds a new shade to the record's atmosphere, building toward a cohesive and emotionally layered whole. By its final song, Safety stands as a fully realized chapter in James Tonic's evolving sound. Stream the album here
James Tonic Delivers New Album 'Safety'
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