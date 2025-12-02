Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Reveals New Lady Gaga Figure

(Merlin Entertainments) Madame Tussauds Las Vegas is turning up the glamour this season with the debut of an all-new Lady Gaga wax figure, inspired by the global icon's acclaimed "Jazz & Piano" residency in Las Vegas.

Guests can get up close for an unforgettable moment with the superstar's latest likeness while enjoying the attraction's festive transformation - complete with seasonal cocktails, dazzling decor, and fan-favorite figures dressed in their holiday best.

Lady Gaga's new figure is inspired by the sophistication and sparkle that defined her Vegas stage presence. Styled in a rose gold sunburst pleated silk gown adorned with crystals, the figure features Gaga's signature glossy red lips, winged eyeliner, and a sleek blonde bob with a dramatic side curl. The figure is posed leaning forward in a "blowing a kiss" stance.

"Lady Gaga embodies everything Las Vegas is known for - glamour, creativity, and showmanship," said Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. "Her new figure is a celebration of that spirit, giving guests the chance to share an unforgettable moment with one of music's most captivating performers."

It takes a team of around 20 skilled artists roughly one year to complete a single figure. The process includes hundreds of research images, sculpting, creating a mold, and hand-painting the final wax masterpiece. Every detail is crafted with precision - from the exact shade of hair and eyes - to the placement of each individual strand of hair.

This holiday season, Madame Tussauds Las Vegas invites fans to celebrate the spirit of the Strip and share a festive moment with their favorite stars as they raise a Little Monsters Cookie Cocktail - featuring Baileys, vanilla vodka, amaretto, and oat milk - at The Hangover Bar, join Elvis for a holiday selfie, and strike a pose with Lady Gaga (starting Friday, December 5th). Guests can take $10 off with promo code GAGA when booking online or purchasing at the attraction, making it even easier to save on their star-studded holiday outing at madametussauds.com/lasvegas.

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