Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Reveals New Lady Gaga Figure

(Merlin Entertainments) Madame Tussauds Las Vegas is turning up the glamour this season with the debut of an all-new Lady Gaga wax figure, inspired by the global icon's acclaimed "Jazz & Piano" residency in Las Vegas.
Guests can get up close for an unforgettable moment with the superstar's latest likeness while enjoying the attraction's festive transformation - complete with seasonal cocktails, dazzling decor, and fan-favorite figures dressed in their holiday best.
Lady Gaga's new figure is inspired by the sophistication and sparkle that defined her Vegas stage presence. Styled in a rose gold sunburst pleated silk gown adorned with crystals, the figure features Gaga's signature glossy red lips, winged eyeliner, and a sleek blonde bob with a dramatic side curl. The figure is posed leaning forward in a "blowing a kiss" stance.
"Lady Gaga embodies everything Las Vegas is known for - glamour, creativity, and showmanship," said Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. "Her new figure is a celebration of that spirit, giving guests the chance to share an unforgettable moment with one of music's most captivating performers."
It takes a team of around 20 skilled artists roughly one year to complete a single figure. The process includes hundreds of research images, sculpting, creating a mold, and hand-painting the final wax masterpiece. Every detail is crafted with precision - from the exact shade of hair and eyes - to the placement of each individual strand of hair.
This holiday season, Madame Tussauds Las Vegas invites fans to celebrate the spirit of the Strip and share a festive moment with their favorite stars as they raise a Little Monsters Cookie Cocktail - featuring Baileys, vanilla vodka, amaretto, and oat milk - at The Hangover Bar, join Elvis for a holiday selfie, and strike a pose with Lady Gaga (starting Friday, December 5th). Guests can take $10 off with promo code GAGA when booking online or purchasing at the attraction, making it even easier to save on their star-studded holiday outing at madametussauds.com/lasvegas.
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Reveals New Lady Gaga Figure
Florence + The Machine Cover Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra'
Lady Gaga Launches The MAYHEM Ball Tour With Sold Out Show In Las Vegas
Lady Gaga Announces 'MAYHEM' Album
Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies- Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video- Hear Sublime's First New Album In 30 Years 'Until the Sun Explodes'- more
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Made A Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire- Fit For A King Make 'Blood Pact'- Metallica- Def Leppard- more
Blake Whiten 'Barely Gettin’ By' With New Ballad- Koe Wetzel Streaming New Album- Ian Munsick Declares 'World War III' With New Song- Jon Pardi- more
BTS Return To Busan For Homecoming Concerts- Hear The Kid LAROI's 'GIRLS' Remix Featuring Kehlani- Ludacris And GloRilla Deliver 'Real Hustla'- more
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
On The Record: Reissues Volume 2
Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies
Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video From Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live Album
Dirty Heads' Duddy Duets With His Daughter On '2 Young'
The Damn Truth Share 'The Willow' Remastered To Celebrate New Deal
Bruce Soord Remixes Jethro Tull Expanded 'J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net'
Des Rocs Takes Fans 'To Hell and Back' With New Album
Joanne Shaw Taylor Is 'Tired Of Being Right'
Samantha Fish Releases 'Paper Doll Live'