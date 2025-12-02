Paper Route Woo And Key Glock Deliver 'Playa Partner' Video

(AT) Paper Route Woo teams up with his Paper Route Empire compadre Key Glock for "Playa Partner," his new music video. Produced by Magnolia Selbo, "Playa Partner" borrows from the blues of Woo and Glock's hometown, layering thundering Tennessee trap drums under an expressive guitar-and-keyboard lick.

The two rappers reminisce about their high school days, where they had to resort to trapping to escape their rough circumstances. Set in Miami, the video for "Playa Partner" shows off the luxurious life the two rappers worked so hard to achieve, kicking off with a flight in a private jet, before they cruise on a yacht near Miami Beach and retire to a neon-lit poolside villa, where they chill with their PRE brethren.

"Playa Partner" is a highlight from SLIME DUNKIN' RELOADED, the expansion of Woo's debut album. The RELOADED edition adds eight new songs, including "Playa Partner," the romantic "Please Me," and the high-octane opener "Embalming Fluid." The tape cultivates a sinister, yet slick atmosphere, with songs like "Bubblegum" harkening back to Memphis's blues tradition as Woo takes aim at fake trappers .Woo reunites with his Boyz In The Hood partner SNUPE BANDZ, a fellow PRE rapper, on the simmering "Prime Time," and recruits Alabama riser Big Yavo to lend his raspy drawl to "Say Please." SLIME DUNKIN' RELOADED is available on all platforms via Paper Route Empire.

Released in mid-September, SLIME DUNKIN' is both reflective and hard-charging, filled with nuggets of wisdom about life on the streets and motivational flexes about his rise from "Da Ghetto Part" of Memphis to the top of the city's rap scene. The new tape is a coronation for the young artist, who welcomes his late mentor Young Dolph, on the mixtape highlight "Get 'Em Off." Key Glock appears on the buzzing single "Playaz Circle," also featuring Zo Trapalot, which was recorded on a whim during the Miami stop of Key Glock's "GLOCKAVELI Tour." Ending with the fierce single "Emmett Till," Slime Dunkin' is available on all platforms via Paper Route Empire.

Building a big fanbase in Memphis off the strength of his street singles, like "Ricky" ft. Young Dolph, and Boyz In The Hood, his collaborative tape with PRE's SNUPE BANDZ, Paper Route Woo is ready to step out on his own. Paper Route Woo had been making a name for himself in the Memphis rap game, dating back to 2020 with "In My Bag" and continuing through 2021's "Pop Out," which drew 2 million YouTube views. He also collaborated with his mentor, Young Dolph, on "Nothing To Me," a standout single from the 2021 PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi mixtape, which has generated over 10 million views. This past summer, Paper Route Woo supported Key Glock on his nationwide "GLOCKAVELI Tour."

With SLIME DUNKIN' RELOADED out now, Paper Route Woo looks to make it big. With PRE behind him and the streets on lock, there is no ceiling for the young rapper.

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